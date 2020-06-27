Realme X3 SuperZoom vs OnePlus 8 vs Xiaomi Mi 10: What’s the difference?

Realme X3 SuperZoom vs OnePlus 8 vs Xiaomi Mi 10. (image: Realme) Realme X3 SuperZoom vs OnePlus 8 vs Xiaomi Mi 10. (image: Realme)

Realme recently unveiled the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom in India— the successor to its Realme X2 smartphone that was launched last year. The device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The flagship device from Realme competes with the likes of OnePlus 8 and some users might want to consider it against the much more expensive Mi 10 5G from Xiaomi.

All three phones offer good specifications for their price. However, since every person has different needs when it comes to owning a smartphone, you should compare the three first before you make a decision. We are comparing the Realme X3 SuperZoom with the OnePlus 8 and the Xiaomi Mi 10.

Realme X3 SuperZoom vs OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10: Pricing and storage

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is the cheapest among the three phones and starts at Rs 27,999 for the base model of 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM model of the Realme device is priced at Rs 32,999.

The OnePlus 8 starts at Rs 44,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM model is priced at Rs 49,999. The Mi 10 starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model. The 256GB ROM model is priced at Rs 54,999.

Realme X3 SuperZoom vs OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10: Display

The Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch HDR10+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi Mi 10 sports a 6.67-inch HDR10+ Super AMOLED display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme X3 SuperZoom vs OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10: Processor

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with Adreno 640 GPU. Both the OnePlus 8 and the Mi 10 are powered by the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with Adreno 650 GPU.

All three phones run Android 10 with their respective skins on top. The Realme device runs the Realme UI, the OnePlus phone runs the OxygenOS 10, and the Xiaomi phone run MIUI 12.

Realme X3 SuperZoom vs OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10: Cameras

The Realme X3 SuperZoom features quad-rear camera setup carrying a 64MP primary sensor paired with 8MP periscope-style telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, another 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 32MP+8MP dual front-facing camera setup placed in a hole punch on the screen.

The OnePlus 8 sports a triple rear camera setup carrying a 48MP primary sensor clubbed with a 16MP ultrawide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera on the device is a 16MP selfie shooter placed in a hole-punch on the screen. The Xiaomi Mi 10 features a quad-rear camera setup where the primary camera sensor is a 108MP primary lens paired with 13MP ultrawide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Realme X3 SuperZoom vs OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10: Battery and more

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is backed by 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The OnePlus 8 is backed by a slightly bigger 4300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The Xiaomi Mi 10 is backed by an even bigger 4780mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging as well as support for 30W fast wireless charging.

