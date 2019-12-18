Realme X2 vs Redmi K20: Specifications, price in India and other features compared

Realme X2 or Redmi K20? This is the most anticipated question since Realme launched the Realme XT’s predecessor. Let’s find out which one is better. Realme X2 or Redmi K20? This is the most anticipated question since Realme launched the Realme XT’s predecessor. Let’s find out which one is better.

Realme, the brand that is just two years old, has emerged as a serious competitor to market leader Xiaomi in India, following the latter’s strategy of quick product launches. The latest from Realme is its Realme X2 powered by the gaming-focused Snapdragon 730G processor. With this Realme wants to compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi K20, which launched in India earlier this year with Snapdragon 730 processor from Qualcomm.

The Xiaomi phone was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 21,999, but is currently available with a price starting at Rs 19,999 for 6GB/64GB storage model. In comparison, the Realme X2 price in India starts at Rs 16,999 for base 4GB RAM/64GB storage model.

Realme X2 or Redmi K20? This is the most anticipated question since Realme launched the Realme XT’s predecessor. The Redmi K20 looks much better than the Realme X2 due to its unique aura design with pop-up camera and a glass back and metal frame. The Realme X2 looks identical to the Realme XT with 3D glass design, but has a polycarbonate frame. Here’s our comparison of the two phones.

Realme X2 vs Redmi K20: Design compared

The Redmi K20’s flashy flame aura design makes it one of the best and unique looking phone Xiaomi has ever launched. Compared to Redmi K20, the Realme X2 looks like any other usual smartphone. There’s no ‘wow’ factor about the Realme X2’s design. It comes with a 3D glass design, quad rear cameras and waterdrop notch on the front. The Redmi K20 comes with pop-up camera and all-screen design. Both the Realme and Redmi phone comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on back and front, which make them look premium for their price tag.

Realme X2 vs Redmi K20: Display compared

The screen of the Realme X2 is slightly bigger than the Redmi K20. The Realme X2 comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display that offers 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. In comparison, the Redmi K20 has a 6.39 inch Full HD+ (2340×1080) Super AMOLED display.

The screen of both the Redmi K20 and Realme X2 gets pretty bright in all lighting situations, daylight or inside a room. Both phones offer very good viewing angles and vibrant colours thanks to the sAMOLED panel.



Realme X2 vs Redmi K20: Processor compared

The Redmi K20 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor that allows the phone to handle multi-tasking and all kinds of games very well. Similarly, the Realme X2, which is powered by Snapdragon 730G processor, offers smooth performance and doesn’t lag even with ten apps opened in the background. The Realme X2 is also capable of handling both heavy GPU games like PUBG and Asphalt 9 and basic games like subway surfer and Temple Run 2 very well. In terms of performance both are evenly matched.

Realme X2 vs Redmi K20: Camera compared

Camera is another area where Realme takes a step ahead of Redmi. The Realme X2 comes with four rear cameras, while the Redmi K20 sticks to just three. The Redmi phone includes a 64MP main camera while in comparison the Redmi K20 comes with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary camera on the back panel.

The Redmi K20 comes with 13MP super wide-angle camera and 8MP telephoto camera. In comparison, the Realme X2 includes an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. Does more megapixels mean better pictures? Not always. Imagining performance highly depends on how well the smartphone manufacturers have optimised the camera of their phones.

But both Realme X2 with 64MP camera and Redmi K20 with 48MP camera click good looking, detailed pictures with spot-on colours in daylight situation. In low-light scenes they are both capable of capturing good pictures and include night mode, which improves the image quality and makes the photo in question brighter.

In the ultra-wide camera department, Redmi K20 does a better job here with better details preserved in pictures compared to the Realme X2. Both the phone are capable of clicking good portrait pictures with sharp edges and properly blurred background.



On the front, the Realme X2 comes with a 32MP camera while the Redmi K20 sports a 20MP image sensor. Both the phones click good looking selfies, but the Realme camera does better on the details when compared to the selfies clicked with the Redmi phone.

Realme X2 vs Redmi K20: Battery compared

Both the Realme X2 and the Redmi K20 come with 4000 mAh battery with fast charging and Type C support. The Realme X2 comes bundled with 30W VOOC fast charging support while the Redmi K20 comes with 18W fast charging support inside the box. Both the phones last one full day in a single charge.

Realme X2 vs Redmi K20: Software compared

Software optimisation is one area where Realme needs to buckle up. In comparison, Xiaomi has polished MIUI 10 running the Redmi K20 by removing Ads and adding Poco Launcher. The ColorOS 6 operating system running the Realme X2 appears to be cluttered compared to the MIUI on Redmi K20. Both the phones come with Android 9 Pie software with their respective custom skins.

Realme X2 vs Redmi K20: India price compared

Xiaomi recently dropped the Redmi K20 India price. The Redmi K20 comes in two variants in India: 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model at Rs 19,999 and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage at Rs 22,999. The Realme X2, on the other hand, comes in three variants: 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage at Rs 16,999, 6GB RAM/128GB storage at Rs 18,999 and 8GB RAM/128GB storage at Rs 19,999. The first sale of the Realme X2 will happen on December 20 on Flipkart and Realme.com. The Redmi K20 is available on open sale in the country.

