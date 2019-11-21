Realme X2 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7T: What’s the difference?

Realme X2 Pro, the company’s first flagship smartphone has launched in India. The phone offers a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 64MP qaud cameras, 50W fast charging for under Rs 30,000. Realme X2 Pro directly competes with the like of Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro which has similar pricing and comes features like a Snapdragon 855 processor and 48MP triple rear cameras.

Realme X2 Pro also goes up against OnePlus 7T, though the latter is priced higher, starting at Rs 37,999. When it comes to performance, OnePlus 7T also packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and features a 90Hz display just like Realme X2 Pro. So, how does Realme X2 Pro fare against Xioami K20 Pro and OnePlus 7T in terms of specifications? We take a look:

Realme X2 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7T: Price

Realme X2 Pro can be bought in two storage options. The 8GB RAM+128GB ROM variant will cost Rs 29,999, while the 12GB RAM+256GB ROM option is priced at Rs 33,999. Realme X2 Pro can be bought in Lunar White and Neptune Blue colour options. It will be available via special early access sale on Flipkart and Realme’s own website.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro starts at a price of Rs 25,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model will cost Rs 30,999. It can be bought in Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue colour variants.

OnePlus 7T is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model and Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage model respectively. The phone will be available in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colour options.

Realme X2 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7T: Design and display

Realme X2 Pro sports a 6.55-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz display rate. The phone has a Minidrop notch design, which includes the front camera. Realme X2 Pro gets a glass back design, which is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. Dimensions of the Realme X2 Pro are 161 mm ×75.7 mm× 8.7 mm and it weighs 199g.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro has a slightly smaller 6.39-inches FHD+ AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 cover on front and back. There is no 90 Hz display on this phone. The K20 Pro has the 3D glass back with a flame-like design and an all-screen display. The phone features a pop-up front camera setup. Redmi X2 Pro weighs 191 g and measures 156.7mm x 74.3mm x 8.8mm.

OnePlus 7T also has a 6.55-inches AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. There is 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass coating for protection against scratches. The phone what the company calls a matte frosted glass design. The circular rear camera module stands out on OnePlus 7T and sets it apart from the two phones. Dimensions of OnePlus 7T are 160.94×74.44×8.13mm and it weighs 190g.

Realme X2 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7T: Camera

Realme X2 Pro has four cameras at the back where the primary lens is 64MP and it uses a Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor. The second lens is an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with 115-degrees view. A first of any Realme phone, the X2 Pro supports 20x zoom and 5x optical zoom on its 13MP lens. Finally, there is a 2MP portrait camera for depth sensing.

More features of the back camera include Nightscape 2.0 and ChromaBoost. The front camera on Realme X2 Pro is 16MP and it supports with AI Beautification and HDR mode.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro has three cameras at the back, a combination of 48MP Sony IMX582 lens with f/1.75 aperture, a 13MP 124.8 -degree ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture. The front pop-up camera is 20MP with f/2.2 aperture.

OnePlus 7T has a similar back camera setup with a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 lens f/1.6 aperture, a secondary 12MP telephoto lens f/2.2 aperture and 16MP wide-angle lens with 117-degree field-of-view, f/2.2 aperture. OnePlus 7T sports 16MP Sony IMX471 front camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Realme X2 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7T: Processor, battery and memory

Realme X2 Pro runs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, clocked up to 2.96GHz with Adreno 640 GPU. It will be available in the 8GB RAM+128GB ROM and the 12GB RAM+256GB ROM variants. The phone also comes with LPDDR4X+UFS3.0 storage, which has faster read and write speeds compared to UFS2.1. There is no expandable storage.

Realme X2 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 50W VOOC Flash Charge technology, which is said to charge the phone fully in about 35 minutes. The 50W charger comes inside the box and there is no need to buy it separately.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which is clocked up to 2.8GHz with Adreno 640 GPU. The phone is available in three RAM/ROM combinations – 8GB/256GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. In terms of battery, there is 4,000mAh one with Quick Charge 3.0 technology and support for 27W fast charging, though the box comes with only 18W charger.

OnePlus 7T is also powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ processor, just like Realme X2 Pro and there is Adreno 640 GPU for graphics performance. It is available in the 8GB RAM+128GB ROM and the 8GB RAM+256GB storage options. The phone uses UFS 3.0 storage as well. It does not support expandable storage. When it comes to battery, OnePlus 7T has a 3,700mAh one with Warp Charge 30T fast charging.