Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Battle of the flagships

Realme’s first-ever top-end device, Realme X2 Pro, has been launched in China and the company has confirmed that it will launch the device in India on November 20. Given it has a Snapdragon 855+ processor and quad-camera setup on the back, the phone will be pitched against the likes of OnePlus 7T Pro.

Even though the India pricing of the Realme X2 Pro is yet to be announced, we can safely assume that the Realme device will be a lot cheaper than the OnePlus flagship. Here is a comparison between the Realme X2 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro:

Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Price

The OnePlus 7T Pro is priced at Rs 53,999 for the lone variant of 8GB RAM + 256GB UFS 3.0 ROM and the 12GB RAM + 265GB UFS 3.0 ROM McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro is priced at Rs 58,999.

The price of Realme X2 Pro in India is expected to be the same as the China pricing. The phone is priced at Yuan 2,699 or nearly Rs 27,000 for the base variant of 6GB RAM + 64GB UFS 2.1 ROM, Yuan 2,899 (around Rs 29,000) for 8GB RAM + 128GB UFS 3.0 ROM, and Yuan 3,299 (around Rs 33,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB UFS 3.0 ROM.

Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Design and display

The Realme X2 Pro sports a dot-notch display whereas the OnePlus 7T Pro sports a pop-up selfie camera, enabling a full-screen display. The Realme X2 Pro sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Protection 5.

The OnePlus 7T Pro sports a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 3120×1440 pixels resolution, curved edges, and Corning Gorilla Glass Protection 6. And on top of it, both phones offer a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera

The Realme X2 Pro sports a quad-rear camera setup whereas the OnePlus 7T Pro features a triple-rear camera setup. The camera combination on the Realme device carries a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor clubbed with a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera combination on the OnePlus 7T Pro carries a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 lens clubbed with an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 16MP ultrawide lens.

So, while Realme X2 Pro sports a higher megapixel count for the telephoto lens, the OnePlus 7T Pro goes with a high megapixel count for the ultrawide lens. However, the main difference between the cameras of the two phones is the primary lens. The front camera on both the Realme X2 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro is a 16MP selfie shooter.

Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Processor and UI

Both the Realme X2 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with Adreno 640 GPU. Both the devices run their custom skin on top of Android but while the Realme X2 Pro runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box, the OnePlus 7T Pro runs OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10. Not only the OnePlus device has the benefit of running the latest Android OS, but the OxygenOS is also quite popular.

Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Battery, sound and more

The Realme X2 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. The OnePlus 7T Pro is backed by a 4,085 mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge 30T support. Both the Realme X2 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro feature stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. Also, both the phones sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.