Realme X vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What’s the difference in specifications, features?

Realme recently launched its latest flagship smartphone, dubbed Realme X in China. The company’s India CEO, Madhav Sheth soon after the launch, confirmed on Twitter that they will soon be bringing the device to India. Realme has emerged as a challenger to Xiaomi and comparisons with Redmi Note 7 Pro will be inevitable for the Realme X. We highlight all the different specifications, features of the Realme X and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Realme X vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price

Realme X is priced at Yuan 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,000) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It is expected that the device will be priced similarly in the Indian market.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is already available in the Indian market. It is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM variant and Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM variant which also has 128GB storage.

Realme X vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Display

Realme X sports a 6.5 full HD+ bezel-less AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. This is the company’s first smartphone to feature a full-screen display, thanks to the pop-up selfie camera module.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch on the front for the selfie camera. Realme has beaten Xiaomi by introducing a mid-range phone with an edge-to-edge display that has no notch or punch hole for the front camera.

Realme X vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Front Camera

The most obvious difference between both the devices is the placement of the front camera module. Just like the Vivo Nex and the OnePlus 7 Pro, the new Realme X sports a pop-up selfie camera module. The Redmi Note 7 utilises a waterdrop notch style display for the camera.

Realme X sports a 16MP motorised pop-up sensor for taking selfies. The Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 13MP camera integrated inside of the dot-notch for taking selfies.

Realme X vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Processor

Realme X is powered by the last year’s Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. This is a good processor and can run most heavy games like PUBG and Fortnite with ease.

Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor, which was launched this year paired with an Adreno 612 GPU. Though this might seem like a smaller variant than the Snapdragon 710, on paper, it is between 15 to 35 per cent faster than the 710.

Realme X vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Fingerprint sensor

Realme X will be the first smartphone from the company to feature an in-display sensor embedded inside of the device’s OLED display. Most premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro are all shifting towards having an in-display fingerprint sensor to unlock the devices.

However, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a physical capacitive fingerprint sensor placed on the back. In-display fingerprint sensors might be the next big thing, however, the speed and accuracy of a capacitive fingerprint sensor is still higher at this moment.

Realme X vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Special Editions

Xiaomi has refrained from launching any sort of special editions for the Redmi Note 7 Pro. However, that is not the case with the new Realme X. The company has partnered with the Japanese designer, Naoto Fukasawa to release two special editions of the smartphone, namely the Garlic Edition and the Onion Edition. The special colour editions cost an extra Yuan 100 (approximately Rs 1,000) compared to the normal colour variants of the smartphone

Realme X vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Rear Camera

Both the smartphones come with dual camera setups on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary depth sensor.

Realme X vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Battery

Realme X is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with support for the company’s own VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. And the Redmi Note 7 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.

Realme X vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Software

Both the devices run Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system. However, both the manufacturers use their own skins on top of the operating system to differentiate their smartphones. Realme uses its ColorOS 6.0 skin on top, whereas, Xiaomi uses its MIUI 10 skin on top.