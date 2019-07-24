Realme X vs Realme 3 Pro: What’s the difference; which one is value for money?

In 2019, Realme has launched its first flagship device called Realme X. The new phone is priced higher than its earlier Realme 3 Pro smartphone, which was previously its most expensive phone. But price difference aside, Realme X and Realme 3 Pro have a lot of similarities and even share the same processor.

This has led to some confusion with the general perspective being Realme X is essentially the same phone as the Realme 3 Pro, except for the pop-up selfie camera and the edge-to-edge display. However, Realme X and Realme 3 Pro are two different phones with the former packing more premium features (read our Realme X review). We explain the key differences between these two Realme phones here.

Realme X vs Realme 3 Pro: Difference in pricing

Realme 3 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model, and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model. Obviously, this is the more budget-friendly variant among the two phones, and for that reason alone will be the first preference for many buyers in India.

The Realme X is priced at Rs 16,999 for 4GB RAM +128GB internal storage, Rs 19,999 for the normal 8GB RAM + 128GB model as well as Onion and Garlic editions that also come in 8GB/128GB configuration. The Spider-Man Edition with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 20,999, which includes a Spider-Man themed UI, a gift box, and a back cover.

The display of Realme X is a ‘notch’ above

The obvious difference between the two phones is the display with Realme X sporting a full-screen courtesy of the popup selfie camera, while the Realme 3 Pro sports a water-style drop notch on the screen carrying the front-facing camera.

Realme has used an AMOLED screen on the X, instead of an IPS LCD screen used in the Realme 3 Pro. The 6.53-inch AMOLED screen of Realme X is more immersive, brighter, and produces sharper colours than the Realme 3 Pro’s 6.3-inch screen. Typically when it comes to displays, AMOLEDs trump LCDs in terms of colour reproduction.

The other advantage is that the full-screen display of the Realme X is much better compared to the V-shaped notch look that we’ve seen on the screens of Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2, and the Realme 3i. The new display ensures more viewing space and it looks aesthetically pleasing.

The edge-to-edge display is what a lot of smartphone manufacturers are aiming for, and Realme is offering such a screen at a budget-friendly prices with the Realme X.

The pop-up selfie camera and memory

The Realme X sports a popup selfie camera, whereas the Realme 3 Pro’s front-facing camera is placed in a notch. However, the camera sensors on the two devices are different. Realme X features a 25mm wide 16MP camera sensor with 1/3-inch size and 1-micron pixel size. The Realme 3 Pro features a 25MP front cameras with 1/2.8-inch size and 0.8-micron pixel size. On paper, the Realme X’s sensor is bigger, which means better selfies.

While the Realme 3 Pro is available in two storage configurations of 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB and supports external storage up to 256GB via a dedicated card slot, Realme X does not have a MicroSD slot.

But the good thing is Realme has kept the internal storage at 128GB, even on the base model. The device is available in 4GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, which should be enough for most users.

Rear camera setup is a big leap

The 48MP+5MP dual rear camera setup on the Realme X is a clear upgrade over the Realme 3 Pro’s 16MP+5MP dual rear cameras. The 48MP lens is a Sony IMX586 sensor on Realme X, while the Realme 3 Pro’s 16MP lens is a Sony IMX519 sensor. You can go through our Realme X review and Realme 3 Pro review to see the difference in camera samples taken from the two phones.

The 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor relies on 4-in-1 pixel binning to shoot at 12MP resolution, and gives clear and crisp results. There’s a separate option in the settings of the camera app under resolution where the user has to activate the 48MP resolution.

In Realme 3 Pro, there is an option to shoot at 64MP images which is much easier to activate by going into the Expert mode and tapping on the 64MP icon on the top. The camera uses multi-frame synthesis to combine data from multiple pictures and combine them into one. But in our review, we were not too impressed by the 64MP mode, which still needs some work.

Both the device come with Chroma Boost and Nightscape mode but since Realme X sports a better camera sensor, the end product is better on this device. The Chroma Boost increases the dynamic range, fixes exposure levels and produces more visually appealing colours in a picture, whereas the Nightscape mode increases visibility in a picture taken in low light.

Dolby Atmos sound and Type-C on Realme X

Realme X also includes Dolby Atmos sound, which improves the movie watching experience on the device. This is a big upgrade over Realme 3 Pro’s good speakers.

While Realme 3 Pro has the older micro-USB port, the company went for a Type-C port in the Realme X. Both the device support VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging. However, Realme 3 Pro carries a bigger 4045mAh battery while Realme X packs a 3765mAh battery.

Under-display fingerprint sensor on Realme X

Realme X comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is as fast as the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Realme 3 Pro. As soon as you pick up the device, it highlights the location of the under-display sensor for easy access. However, since the Realme X has a pop-up selfie camera, Realme 3 Pro is faster when it comes to unlocking the device with the face-unlock feature.

Realme X vs Realme 3 Pro: Which one is value for money?

While Realme 3 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 13,999, the price of Realme X starts at Rs 16,999. Since both the devices sport the same Snapdragon 710 processor, you wouldn’t notice a drastic difference in performance. However, the Realme X comes with a flagship-grade camera sensor, Dolby Atmos sound, in-display fingerprint sensor, a pop-up selfie camera, and a full-screen AMOLED screen.

Looking at the difference in specifications, features, and real-life working of the two devices, I would say, Realme did a pretty good job with the pricing of the Realme X. While Realme 3 Pro is itself a pretty good deal, Realme X definitely deserves the extra Rs 3,000. So which phone should you buy?

Realme 3 Pro is a value for money device and it will fulfill most of your expectations. But for those who want a device with flagship-grade camera and the newer display at a more affordable price, Realme X should be your pick.