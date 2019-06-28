Realme’s ‘Real Leap Days’ sale: Offers on Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 and more

Realme Real Leap Days sale: Realme has launched the Real Leap Days sale which will go on from June 27-30, 2019. During this period the company will be offering special deals and discounts on Realme smartphones including Realme 3 Pro and Realme C2. The sale will run across Flipkart, Amazon India and Realme’s official website.

Advertising

During the sale, customers can avail a discount of 15 per cent in the form of Mobiwik Super Cash cashback on Realme’s website. The cashback is applicable on all online purchases made on the company’s official website (realme.com).

Interested buyers will be able to purchase the Realme 3 at Rs 8,999 and the Realme 3 Pro at Rs 13,999 along with the option of no-cost EMI up to 6 months from Flipkart. The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 16MP+5MP dual camera setup on the back. It also features an Ultra HD mode, which allows the users to click 64MP images. This is done through software by synthesising multiple 16MP photographs to make a 64MP image. Read our review of the Realme 3 Pro by clicking here.

Apart from this, the Realme C2 will be available on Flipkart and Realme’s website from June 28, 12:00pm onwards. The Realme C2 comes with 6.1-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1560×720 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The phone has a textured back, diamond-cut back design and does not attract smudges, which we liked in our review. It sports a waterdrop-style notch on top of the screen. Click here to read our review of the Realme C2. Buyers can also purchase complete mobile protection at Rs 99 for Realme 3, 3 Pro and C2 on Flipkart.

Advertising

Also Read|Best mobiles under Rs 15k for camera: Realme 3 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

The Realme 2 will be available exclusively on the company’s official website at a price of Rs 8,999 after discount and the Realme C1 is available at Rs 6,999 on Realme’s website as well as Flipkart. This apart, the company said that the Realme 2 Pro will be available to the customers at its lowest price ever at Rs 10,490 on Flipkart.

The smartphone maker is also offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on Realme U1 on Amazon and Realme’s own website. The smartphone is retailing at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant.