What to expect at Realme’s October 7 event: SLED 4K TV, Buds Air Pro and more

Realme is holding its Leap to Next Gen event on October 7 at 12:30 PM IST, where it is expected to launch a number of new products. The company has already confirmed that it will be launching the Realme 7i, Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro, SLED 4K TV, Smart Cam 360-degrees and a 100W soundbar. Apart from all of this, the company is also rumoured to launch a new power bank, electric toothbrush and Watch S Pro. Today we are going to take a look at everything Realme has confirmed it will launch at its Leap to Next Gen event.

Realme 7i

Realme 7i has already been launched in Indonesia, priced at Rupiah 31,99,000 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The device will sport a 6.5-inch 90Hz HD+ display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

It will sport a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle lens, 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

Realme SLED 4K TV

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching a new SLED 4K TV at the event. The company has not revealed much about the new television, except for its size, 55-inches. According to earlier reports, the TV will feature the company’s own SLED technology, that has been developed in cooperation with John Rooymans. The new 4K TV will be priced at around Rs 69,999.

Realme 100W Soundbar

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth on Twitter has revealed that it will also launch a new 100W soundbar system with a bundled subwoofer. The company has not revealed much about the Soundbar as of now. The Realme Soundbar will be aimed at the Xiaomi Soundbar, which sells for Rs 4,999, in India.

Realme Buds Air Pro

Realme Buds Air Pro will be the improved version of the Realme Buds Air, and will come with active noise cancellation. The pair of earpods will feature 10mm drivers each and will be able to run for 25 hours on a single charge. The buds will feature an IPX4 water resistance rating.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro

Realme Buds Wireless Pro will also feature active noise cancellation up to 35dB. They will be powered by Sony LDAC technology, Hi-Res audio and Bluetooth v5.0. Both the earbuds will feature 13.6mm drivers and will feature instant connect and fast pairing feature.

Realme Smart Cam 360-degrees

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching a 360-degree Vision and 24/7 Protection smart camera at the event. The camera will come with 1080p video recording capabilities and will feature a mechanical gimbal for getting a panoramic view. It will also come with support for Night Vision Mode, motion detection, two-way voice and real-time alerts.

