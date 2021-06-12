Realme GT to Samsung Galaxy M32: List of phones expected to launch soon

Even though 2021 has been a challenging year, smartphone makers have continued to release new smartphones albeit facing issues with production and delivery. We are only halfway through the year and have already seen some exciting smartphones across all price ranges, with many more to come. We have compiled a list of the phones that are expected to launch soon. Here is everything you should know.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, in India on June 22. The device will be available via Flipkart as the e-commerce giant has already published the Mi 11 Lite page on its platform. The device has already been released globally. It was launched alongside a 5G variant but only the 4G model is expected to be released in India. As per the Flipkart listing, the smartphone will come with 6.8mm thickness and weighs in at just 157 grams.

If Xiaomi decides to launch the global variant of the smartphone in India, it may feature similar specs. The smartphone could be unveiled with a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with support for HDR10, 800nits peak brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Mi 11 Lite could pack a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP sensor with f/1.79 aperture, along with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5MP Telemacro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone could also feature a 16MP selfie camera.

Realme GT 5G

The next phone on the list is Realme GT, which is set to launch globally on June 15 as confirmed by the company’s CEO Madhav Sheth. The smartphone has also been confirmed to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor.

The Realme GT 5G smartphone has already been released in China, and the global version is also expected to offer the same specifications. In China, the Realme GT has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000nits peak brightness.

The smartphone features a punch-hole display design. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla 5. The device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It is backed by up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The #realmeGT will feature the power-packed Snapdragon 888; a game-changer in the fields of 5G, AI, gaming & photography. Get ready for this ultimate #FlagshipKiller2021, launching globally on 15th June.#SheerSpeedFlagship pic.twitter.com/e1X5JMBblT — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 10, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The smartphone has a triple-cam rear setup, which is headlined by a 64MP primary sensor. It is paired with an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP camera for capturing selfies and videos. The handset supports photography features including PureRaw mode and AI selfies, among others. The company has not confirmed the India launch date of the smartphone, but it is expected to launch it in the near future.

Poco F3 GT

The Poco F3 GT is soon expected to launch in India. The company has posted a short video on YouTube, which confirms this news. However, the company has not mentioned the exact launch date of the new Poco phone. It does mention that the Poco F3 GT will arrive in Q3 of 2021.

As for the specifications, the upcoming Poco phone could feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with the Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The device will likely run on Android 11 OS with the company’s MIUI 12.5 skin on top. The smartphone could be powered by a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The device is expected to sport a triple camera setup on the back, which is said to pack a 64MP primary sensor. It could be paired with an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. We will have to wait a while longer to know more about the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M32

Lastly, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy M32 in India as early as this month. While there is no official confirmation yet, tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that the device will see the light of the day in June. The cited source suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32 will pack a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The smartphone may be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with up to 6GB RAM options.

Seems like Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch is this month only… Only Blue and Black color options for us. #GalaxyM32 #SamsungM32 https://t.co/6cl48BVJPK pic.twitter.com/el3UFAt4bi — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) June 11, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The device could feature a quad rear camera setup that may pack a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. Other cameras on the smartphone may include a 5MP macro sensor and a 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 11 with One UI on top.