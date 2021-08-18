Realme GT 5G series, Realme Book Slim India launch Live Updates: Event starts at 12:30 pm

Realme GT 5G, and Realme GT Master Edition are all set to launch in India today and the event will kick off at 12:30PM. The company will also be launching its first laptop, the Realme Book Slim. The Realme GT series is already available outside India, so the devices could offer specifications and features similar to the Chinese variant.

The Realme GT 5G is available in China with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, whereas the Realme GT 5G Master Editionis listed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The devices will likely offer an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, fast charging, a big battery and more.

If rumours and leaks are to be believed, the Realme Book Slim will be available with Intel’s 11th Gen Core i5 processor. It is said to feature a backlit keyboard too. The teasers have suggested that the laptop will be offered in two colour options, including blue and grey.

The Realme launch event will be live-streamed via the Realme India channels on YouTube and Facebook.