Realme Freedom Sale 2019: Discounts on Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro and more

Realme will be hosting its Realme Freedom Sale during August 1-3, 2019. The sale will be held across Flipkart and Realme’s official website. During this period, the smartphone maker will be providing a host of deals and discounts on the Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C2 and Realme C1 smartphones. Apart from this, the company will be releasing a Diamond Red colour variant of Realme 3 during the sale period.

Advertising

To begin with, the Realme 3 Pro will be receiving Rs 1,000 discount across all its variants. The base variant of the Realme 3 Pro which comprises of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 12,999, while the 6GB/64GB variant will be available for Rs 14,999 and 6GB/128GB will retail for Rs 15,999.

The Realme 3 Pro has a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS display with a waterdrop notch on top, 2340×1080 resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone comes in three colours options– Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue and Lightning Purple. The phone has a glossy plastic back with light effect patterns. Read the review of Realme 3 Pro.

Apart from the Realme 3 Pro, the company will also be selling the Realme 2 Pro with a discount of Rs 500 during the sale period. After the discount, the 4GB/64GB variant of the Realme 2 Pro will be available for Rs 10,490. During the sale, Realme C2 will be available for Rs 5,999 for the 2GB/16GB variant, while the 2GB/32GB variant will retail for Rs 6,999 and 3GB/32GB variant will sell at Rs 7,999. The Realme C1 will also be sold at Rs 6,999 for 2GB/32GB variant.

Advertising

The new Diamond Red colour variant of Realme 3 will be launched during the sale period. The device will be available for Rs 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant. The 3GB/64GB variant will sell for Rs 9,999 and the 4GB/64GB variant will be available at Rs 10,999. the new colour variant will also be available across all offline stores starting August 1.

Apart from this, Realme X Spiderman Far from Home gift priced at Rs 20,999 will be available on Flipkart from August 1. All Realme X variants will be available across the offline stores of the company starting from August 3.

Also Read|Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy M40, OnePlus 7 Pro and more

Realme X is a mid-range flagship smartphone from Realme. The device is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor which has been paired with 4GB/8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Read the review of the Realme X.