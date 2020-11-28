Realme Days sale: Up to Rs 3,000 discount on Realme X3, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, and more

A look at best phone deals available during Flipkart Black Friday sale

Realme is hosting a sale on its website, which started on November 23. The 8-day sale will last till November 30. While this is not being called as a Black Friday sale, the company is hosting this at the time. Realme is giving up to Rs 500 cashback if a purchase is done via Paytm. This offer is applicable only when you spend Rs 2,000 on the site. Similarly, you will get Rs 75 off with Freecharge. Phones that have received discounts on the site are Realme C3, Realme 6, Realme 6i and more. Additionally, Flipkart is also giving discounts on a lot of Realme phones during its Black Friday sale. So, keeping reading to know more about it.

The Realme X3 and its SuperZoom version are available at a discounted price of Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999. Both the smartphones come with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 120Hz FHD+ display, a 4,200mAh battery and more. However, do note that there is no AMOLED screen and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You will get the mentioned price on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is also offering up to Rs 14,300 exchange offer.

Moving on, the Realme 6 smartphone is currently listed on the official site for Rs 13,999. The same device was previously selling for Rs 14,999, which means that you are getting a discount of Rs 1,000. The budget smartphone packs a 90Hz display, a 30W fast charger, a 64MP AI quad-camera setup, a side fingerprint sensor and a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. The Realme 6i is also on sale for Rs 12,999 and the Realme C3 can be bought for Rs 7,999.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is currently one of the best mid-range phones under Rs 15,000. It is available with Rs 2,000 discount and is being sold for Rs 13,999. This Realme phone ships with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The handset has a 48MP quad rear camera setup, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,100 on Flipkart.

Apart from phones, the brand is also giving discounts on other products. The Realme Buds Air Neo received a discount of Rs 800 and can be purchased for Rs 2,199. The Realme Smart Cam 360 is also on sale with a price tag of Rs 2,499. The Realme Watch is on sale with a discount offer of Rs 1,000. You can get this wearable for Rs 2,999. The Realme Buds Q TWS earphones are priced at Rs 1,599, whereas the Realme Buds Air Pro is selling for Rs 4,499.

