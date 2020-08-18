Realme C15 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Which is a better phone under Rs 10,000?

Realme C15 vs Redmi 9 Price compared (File photo)

The battle between Realme and Redmi is a never-ending one. With the latest Realme C15, the company clearly wants to take on the likes of Redmi’s latest smartphone 9 Prime. The Redmi phone launched in the country just a couple of weeks ago and it looks like a great choice for consumers who wish to buy a budget smartphone that offers a good spec sheet.

The Realme C15 competes head-on with Redmi 9 Prime. Let’s compare the Redmi and the new Realme smartphone and check out which phone offers better value for the money.

Realme C15 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Price in India

Realme C15 comes in two variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage at Rs 9,999 and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 10,999. The first sale of the Realme C15 is on August 29 on Flipkart.com and Realme.com. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be available across offline stores in the country.

The Redmi 9 Prime starts at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 11,999. The Redmi 9 Prime is already available for purchase in the country.

The Redmi phone comes in four colours: Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare. The Realme phone will be available in two colours: Power Blue, Power Silver.

Realme C15 and Redmi 9 Prime: Compared

* As far as the design is concerned the Realme C15 looks trendy while the Redmi 9 Prime appears to be like any other smartphone at this price range. Interestingly, both Redmi 9 Prime and Realme C15 come with gradient grip design that ensures the phone doesn’t slip off the hand. This also means that none of the phones come with a glass back. You will find polycarbonate at the back of both Realme C15 and Redmi 9 Prime. Another common factor between the two phones is the thick chin while the other three sides have minimal bezels.

* The Redmi as well as Realme phone packs four rear cameras and single sensor on the front for selfies. The Realme C15 includes a 13MP primary sensor bundled with 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensors. The Redmi 9 Prime, also includes a quad-camera combination of 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP. For selfies, the Redmi 9 Prime includes an 8MP selfie camera while the Realme phone packs an 8MP front camera. Both the phones include a waterdrop notch on the front to fit in the selfie camera.

ALso Read | Realme C12 first impressions: A day with Realme’s new budget phone

* Both Redmi as well as Realme phones are powered by MediaTek chipset. The Realme C15 comes with MediaTek Helio G35 processor, while the Redmi 9 Prime is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. While the Redmi phone comes with up to 128GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM, the Realme C15 packs 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

* One of the biggest highlights of the Realme C15 is its battery. The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery setup paired with 18W fast charging support. The Redmi 9 Prime, on the other hand, comes packed with a smaller 5020mAh battery. This one also comes with an 18W fast charging support.

* The Realme C15 packs a big 6.5-inch HD+ mini drop display while the Redmi 9 Prime includes a 6.53-inch FHD+ display includes a waterdrop notch. Both phones have a visible chin at the bottom while the other three sides have think bezels. The Redmi and Realme phones run on Android 10 software with MIUI and Realme UI on top.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.