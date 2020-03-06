Realme Band vs Mi Band 4: Which fitness tracker is better for you?

Realme Band comes with an OLED panel. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha) Realme Band comes with an OLED panel. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

Realme recently launched its first-ever fitness tracker Realme Band alongside its Realme 6 series smartphones. The wearable device is priced at Rs 1,499 and available on realme.com for the users. The Realme Band competes with Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 in the Indian market and we are comparing the two devices based on their specifications and features.

Realme Band vs Mi Band 4: Pricing and models

As already mentioned, the Realme Band is priced at Rs 1,499 whereas the Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299. The Realme Band comes with three coloured strap options– Black, Yellow, and Green. The Mi Band 4, on the other hand, is available in four coloured straps– Black, Orange, Purple, and Burgundy.

Realme Band vs Mi Band 4: Screen and battery

The Realme Band features a 0.96-inch OLED screen with 80×160 pixels resolution and 3D tempered glass whereas the Mi Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 120×240 pixels resolution and 2.5D tempered glass. While both the fitness trackers sports coloured display, based on the specifications, the Mi Band 4’s screen is better in comparison. The biggest difference between the two bands is that the Mi Band 4 features a full-screen touch display while the Realme Band features only a touch button for navigation.

Mi Band 4 features a coloured AMOLED display. Mi Band 4 features a coloured AMOLED display.

Another difference comes with battery capacity. The Realme Band features 90mAh battery while the Mi Band 4 features a bigger 135mAh battery. When it comes to charging, the Realme Band is easy to charge as you only need to take out one side and plug it into USB-A socket. The Mi Band 4, on the other hand, needs to be plucked out of the strap and needs to be charged only via the proprietary charger that comes with the box.

Realme Band vs Mi Band 4: Other features

In terms of features, both the bands are almost identical. Both show SMS, calls, and app notifications as well as feature sleep tracking, sedentary reminder, exercise tracker, steps counter, phone locator, weather forecast, and heart rate monitoring.

However, while the Mi Band 4 comes with music control and NFC, the Realme Band doesn’t come with these features. The Mi Band 4 is water-resistant up to 50 metres while the Realme Band has an IP68 (1.5m) water resistance rating.

