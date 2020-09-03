scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 03, 2020
Realme 7 vs Realme 6: What is new, and the upgrades

A lot is different between the newly launched Realme 7 and the predecessor Realme 6 launched earlier this year. Let's compare the both.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 3, 2020 2:19:29 pm
Realme 7 vs Realme 6 compared (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

A lot is different between the newly launched Realme 7 and the predecessor Realme 6 launched earlier this year. While there are differences, there are some similarities between the two phones. The Realme 7 has been priced starting at Rs 14,999. The Realme 6 is currently available at a price of Rs 13,999 for the base 6GB RAM model. Let’s take a quick look at everything that’s different and similar between the Realme 7 and Realme 6.

Realme 7 vs Realme 6: What’s different

Screen and design

As far as the design is concerned, the Realme 7 is a lot different from the Realme 6. The new smartphone is slim and sleek and feels extremely compact in the hands. The Realme 7 includes a 6.5-inch display with screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, screen-to-body-ratio of 90.5 per cent. The screen of the phone is protected with Gorilla Glass 3. Similar is the case with the Realme 6. The phone also comes packed with a 6.5-inch screen. Both the phones come with a punch hole design.

Processor

Both the Realme 7 and the Realme 6 come with a MediaTek processor. While the Realme 6 is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T Realme chooses MediaTek Helio G95 SoC for the Realme 7. The new Realme 7 comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Realme 6 also comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software front, both the phones run Realme UI based on Android 10.

Camera

Both the Realme 7 and the Realme 6 are packed with a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide lens, and 2MP + 2MP lens. On the front too both Realme 7 and Realme 6 come with a 16MP selfie camera.

realme 6, realme 6 review, realme 6 performance, realme 6 camera, realme 6 battery, realme 6 gaming, realme 6 charging, realme 6 pictures This is the Realme 6 (Express photo)

Battery

The Realme 7 comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support in the box. In comparison, the Realme 6 includes a 4300mAh battery with30W fast charging support.

Variants and price

Both phones come in two variants. The Realme 7 is available in 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage model at Rs 14,999 and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 16,999. In comparison, the Realme 6 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 14,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs 16,999. Realme 7 will be available in two colour options Mist White and Mist Blue. The Realme 6 also comes in two colour variants Comet White and Comet Blue.

