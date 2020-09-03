Realme 7 vs Realme 7 Pro: What are the differences?

Realme 7 is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

There’s a lot of difference between the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. Both phones vary in various departments including design, battery, screen, and hardware. However, the rear camera setup of the Realme 7 and the Pro model is the same. The front camera setup is different.

Both the phones come with 64MP quad rear cameras. On the front, the Realme 7 comes with a 16MP selfie shooter while the Realme 7 Pro includes a 32MP camera for clicking selfies. Both phones come with punch hole design. Let’s compare the two new Realme phones and see which one offers what.

Realme 7 vs Realme 7 Pro: What’s different?

Screen

The successor to the Realme 6 aka Realme 7 looks stunning and very different from the predecessor. Similar is the case when we compare the Realme 7 Pro and its previous generation Realme 6 Pro. The Pro model looks sleek and slim. The Realme 7 comes packed with a 6.5-inch display with screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, screen-to-body-ratio of 90.5 per cent. The screen of the phone is protected with Gorilla Glass 3. In comparison, the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, screen-to-body-ratio of 90.8 per cent.

Processor

For Realme 7 the company opts for MediaTek, while for the Realme 7 Pro it chooses Qualcomm. On the hardware front, the Realme 7 is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In comparison, the Realme 7 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software front, both the phones run Realme UI based on Android 10.

Camera

Both the Realme 7 Pro and the Realme 7 come packed with a quad rear camera setup with 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide lens, 2MP portrait B/W lens, and 2MP macro lens. Front camera setup is different in the devices. The Realme 7 comes with a 16MP selfie camera while the Realme 7 Pro packs a 32MP in-display camera on the front inside the punch hole. Both the phones include various camera features such as Super NightScape, Starry Mode, Panoramic view, Expert mode, Timelapse, Portrait mode, HDR, Ultra wide mode, Ultra macro mode, AI scene recognition, AI Beauty, Filter, Chroma Boost, Slow Motion, Bokeh Effect Control.

Realme 7 launches in India alongside Realme 7 Pro (Express photo: Sneha Saha) Realme 7 launches in India alongside Realme 7 Pro (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

Battery

The Realme 7 comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support in the box. In comparison, the Realme 7 Pro comes packed with a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support in the box. Realme claims both phones are the first to have passed TU V Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification.

Variants and price

Both phones come in two variants. The Realme 7 is available in 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage model at Rs 14,999 and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 16,999. The Realme 7 Pro base model includes 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage at Rs 19,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage at Rs 21,999. Realme 7 will be available in two colour options Mist White and Mist Blue. The Realme 7 Pro also comes in two colour variants including Mirror White and Mirror Blue.

