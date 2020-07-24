Realme 6i vs Redmi Note 9: Which is the better budget phone?

Here’s a look at how the Realme 6i compares to the Redmi Note 9. (Express Photo) Here’s a look at how the Realme 6i compares to the Redmi Note 9. (Express Photo)

Realme’s numerical series has become very popular. Due to which the company keeps on launching multiple versions of the numerical series throughout the year. It has now launched its budget Realme 6i, which aims to take on the recently launched Redmi Note 9. Let’s take a look at how it stacks up against the Redmi Note 9 in terms of specifications.

Realme 6i vs Redmi Note 9: Price

Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The devices will be made available in Aqua Green, Arctic White and Pebble Grey colour options. The device will be made available starting July 24 via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores and Mi partner stores.

Realme 6i on the other hand, is priced a bit higher at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant and at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB variant. It will be made available starting July 31 on realme.com, Flipkart and royal club partners in Lunar White and Eclipse Black colour options.

Realme 6i vs Redmi Note 9: Design

Both the Realme 6i and Redmi Note 9 look and feel different. Realme 6i features a plastic body with a gradient design and a vertically aligned quad camera setup on the back. The Redmi Note 9 features the company’s own Aura Balance design and comes with a rectangular quad-camera module on the back. The Redmi Note 9 features a glass back with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and is held in place with the help of a polycarbonate case.

Both the devices look similar from the front. As they come with a large hole punch display with minimum bezels. Realme 6i comes with a fingerprint sensor embedded inside of the power button, whereas, the Redmi Note 9 also features a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back, just below the camera module.

Realme 6i vs Redmi Note 9: Display

Realme 6i sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display features a hole punch on the top left corner to accommodate the front camera. The Redmi Note 9 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Both the devices come with LCD displays, which look similar. However, Realme has an advantage here as it has added a 90Hz refresh rate to its display, whereas, Xiaomi is still using a 60Hz display, due to which Realme 6i’s display would look smoother.

Realme 6i vs Redmi Note 9: Processor and UI

The Redmi Note 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which performs very well. However, Realme 6i takes it a step further by coming with the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. Take note that the Redmi Note 8 Pro was also powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. On paper, the Realme 6i will perform better than the Redmi Note 9.

However, performance is not only about what processor is being used. Instead, it is also about how many optimisations have been made to the software to run the devices smoothly. Both the devices run Google’s Android 10 operating system out of the box, but have their own custom skins on top. Realme 6i runs Realme UI whereas the Redmi Note 9 runs the MIUI 11.

Realme 6i vs Redmi Note 9: Cameras

Both the devices feature a quad camera setup at the back. The Realme 6i comes with a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait lens. On the front, it features a single 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

Redmi Note 9 comes with a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 13MP sensor for taking selfies.

On paper specifications for the rear camera modules might be looking very similar. However, performance will differ in terms of how both the devices process the images taken by them.

Realme 6i vs Redmi Note 9: Battery

Redmi Note 9 is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with support for 9W reverse charging and 18W fast charging. The company bundles a 22.5W fast charger in the box. Whereas, the Realme 6i is backed by a smaller 4,300 mAh battery with support for the company’s own 30W Flash Charge technology. In the box, the Realme 6i includes a 20W fast charger. Customers will have to purchase the 30W charger additionally if required.

