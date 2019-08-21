Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi K20: A comparison of specifications, features

Realme might be just one year old in the market, but that has not stopped the brand from launching the latest features at various price points. The latest trend that Realme has joined is the quad-camera setup with two new phones– Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. Both come with four cameras at the back with a dedicated depth sensor, a macro sensor for closeup shots and an ultra-wide sensor in addition to the main camera.

Advertising

The Realme 5 Pro is a more premium device between the two and it carries a 48MP primary camera sensor at the back just like the Xiaomi Redmi K20. The new Realme 5 Pro runs a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor than its predecessor Realme 3 Pro. It has an upgrade in terms of design as well compared to the previous phone.

While the Realme 5 Pro starts at Rs 13,999, its most expensive variant will cost Rs 16,999. We compare it against the Redmi K20, though there is a major difference between the two when it comes to price. But the specifications mean the two are close competitors.

Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi K20: Price

Realme 5 Pro is cheaper than the Redmi K20. The price for Realme 5 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM option, while the Redmi K20’s base model with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs 21,999.

Advertising

The 6GB RAM+64GB ROM option of Realme 5 Pro is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM option is priced at Rs 16,999. On the other hand, Redmi K20’s 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM option costs 23,999.

Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi K20: Display

The Redmi K20 beats the Realme 5 Pro in the screen department with its full-screen Super AMOLED display. The Realme 5 Pro features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with a teardrop notch on top, the Redmi K20 sports a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display without a notch of any kind.

A Super AMOLED display uses organic materials to produce light for each pixel and it is much better, especially when it comes to blacks, because this screen can turn off individual pixels to give a true black colour. An IPS LCD panel uses a backlight to produce light for all the pixels, it cannot produce such darkness as the backlight is still on.

The SAMOLED screens are brighter and produce more vibrant colours compared to the LCD panels. Additionally, since SAMOLED screens have fewer layers of glass, it reflects less light, making it easier to use under direct sunlight. The power consumption of the SAMOLED display is also lower than the IPS LCD panel, given the latter needs more power for backlight.

Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi K20: Processor and OS

Realme 5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU whereas the Redmi K20 is powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor paired with Adreno 618 GPU. In India, only Redmi K20 carries the Snapdragon 730 processor. The Snapdragon 712 was first used in the country in the Vivo Z1 Pro, which was launched a while ago.

Also read | Redmi K20 review: The (superior) Xiaomi smartphone at Rs 21,999

The CPU of Snapdragon 712 is clocked at– 2×2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold and 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver CPU while the Snapdragon 730’s CPU is clocked at– 2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver CPU. The SD710 is built on the 10nm process, whereas the SD730 is built on an 8nm process. The latter takes the lead on benchmarks.

On Geekbench, the Redmi K20 scored a single-core score of 2,524 and a maximum multi-core score of 6,749, whereas the Realme 5 Pro managed to register a single-core score of 1,179 and a multi-core score of 4,916. On AnTuTu, Redmi K20 scores 2,12,741 while the Realme 5 Pro scores 1,78,833.

Both Realme 5 Pro and Redmi K20 run on custom OS skin based on Android 9 Pie. The Realme phone runs on COlorOS 6 and the Redmi K20 runs on MIUI 10.

Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi K20: Camera

Realme 5 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup where the primary sensor is a 48MP wide lens with f/1.8 aperture clubbed with an 8MP ultrawide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 119-degree field of view, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor and a 2MP (f/2.2) depth sensor.

The Redmi K20 sports a triple rear camera setup with a similar 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor. The other two sensors on the Redmi K20 include a 13MP ultrawide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and 124.8-degree field of view and an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

Also read | Realme 5 Pro first impressions: Impressive quad-camera for the price

In the selfie camera department, Realme 5 Pro is equipped with a 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture whereas the Redmi K20 sports a 20MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi K20: Battery and other features

Realme 5 Pro comes with a 4,035mAh battery and the Redmi K20 sports a 4,000mAh battery. While the Redmi phone supports 18W fast charging, the Realme device supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge.

Advertising

Both the phones carry the 3.5mm audio jack. The fingerprint sensor on Realme 5 Pro is mounted on the back while the Redmi K20 features an in-display fingerprint scanner. Both the phones have the Type-C USB port.