From Realme 2 to Redmi Note 5 Pro, best dual camera smartphones in India under Rs 15,000

Consumers are largely concerned by the camera specifications within a smartphone. Among the devices available in the Indian smartphone market, users prefer a device with a reliable camera module, that can also cater to their various photography needs. In today’s age, even the most amateur photographer needs more than just a regular point-and-shoot option; they want portrait mode, panorama, professional mode etc. With many recent launches, one can spot the answer to different camera capabilities with a dual camera configuration.

Once limited to high-end phones, this technology is now more common than before, and many popular Android phones under Rs 15,000 also offer this hardware. Given the smartphones with a dual-camera system that have been launched in India so far, here are the best performing devices that fall within this budget.

Realme 2

Launched in India late last month, Realme 2 succeeds the Realme 1, that was launched in May. While the latter hosted a single camera at the back, Realme 2 does ship with a dual rear configuration that is horizontally stacked. The camera combination is the familiar 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, along with a 2MP secondary lens having f/2.4 aperture, backed by an LED flash module. At the launch event, Realme 2’s rear camera was touted to offer more than just Portrait mode, as the company also showcased AR stickers and depth effects for the rear cameras. A detailed analysis of Realme 2‘s camera will be given with the phone’s review. The other camera sensor on this phone is an 8MP up front for selfies.

Realme 2 price in India: Rs 8,990 (3GB RAM/32GB internal storage); Rs 10,990 (4GB RAM/64GB internal memory)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

One of Xiaomi’s best smartphones in India remains the Redmi Note 5 Pro. While its processing hardware and design specifications are well-known, it also offers a 12MP+5MP dual-rear camera setup, supported by PDAF and single-tone LED flash. While the primary sensor comes with f/2.0 aperture, the secondary lens offers f/2.2 aperture. Users can experience facial recognition, burst mode and panorama, Redmi Note 5 Pro’s rear cameras are also capable of low-light photography, HDR adjustments, and EIS video recording. Meanwhile, it also comes with a 20MP front sensor.

Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India: Rs 14,990 (4GB RAM/32GB internal memory)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is another good option priced under Rs 15,000 with dual cameras. This phone comes with a 16MP+5MP dual-rear camera configuration as well as a 16MP selfie shooter. The rear cameras are supported by phase-detection autofocus and LED flash. While these lenses offer Bokeh, portrait and beauty modes, Zenfone Max Pro M1’s dual-cameras provide HDR support, 9 scenes mode as well as nine filters. Asus markets the 5MP secondary lens as a dedicated Bokeh camera. Video recording capabilities on the phone include 4K support, as well as 1080p videos shot at 30/60fps.

Here’s our review of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, that analyses the complete performance of the phone.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 price in India: Rs 10,999 (3GB + 32GB); Rs 12,999 (4GB + 64GB); Rs 14,999 (6GB + 64GB)

Honor 9N

Honor 9N is among the recently launched phones with an Apple iPhone X-like notch over the display. While this offers 13MP+2MP dual-rear sensors, it also offers a 16MP selfie camera. While these specs seem similar to the Honor 9 Lite, it offers more AI-based functions than its older sibling. Honor 9N comes with AI recognition, AI Beauty as well as enhanced portrait mode. The dual-rear cameras of this phone are also supported by an LED flash module, which keeps the phone ready for low light shots as well.

Honor 9N price in India: Rs 11,999 (3GB RAM + 32GB storage); Rs 13,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage)

Moto G6

Moto G6 made its debut in India this June. It has 12MP+5MP dual-rear cameras, and a 16MP front sensor. The dual-rear cameras come with f/1.8 aperture, and offer shots across various modes. Not only are these sensors capable of portrait and panorama shots, the Moto G6’s rear cameras allow text scanning, as well as landmark and object recognition. Users can also consider shooting 1080p videos, as well as time lapse and slow motion footage with this smartphone.

Moto G6 price in India: Rs 13,999 (3GB RAM + 32GB internal memory)

Which of these would suit your photography needs the best? Do comment and let us know.

