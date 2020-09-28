RCB vs MI IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch match live on Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel, Jio

How to watch RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 match live on your phone or PC. (Representational Image)

RCB vs MI IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest cricket tournaments that takes place every year. This is the second time, the tournament is not taking place in India, instead, it is taking place in the United Arab Emirates. The 13th season of this tournament is currently underway with its 10th match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) taking place today. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

RCB is being led by Virat Kohli, who is also the Captain for the Indian International team. Whereas, Mumbai Indians is being led by Rohit Sharma. Both RCB and MI have won one match each in this tournament as of now. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST. Just like all other matches during IPL 2020, there will be no in-person attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

Star Network has the official rights to broadcast and digitally stream all matches, during IPL 2020 in India. The matches will be livestreamed on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD channels on television. Apart from that, they will also be livestreamed via the Disney+ Hotstar app, which is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription priced at Rs 299 per month/Rs 1,499 per year or the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription priced at Rs 399 per year. Both the subscriptions allow customers to view the matches live on supported platforms.

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Reliance Jio and Airtel have bundled the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription plan for a duration of one year with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without a subscription

The subscription will automatically be activated within 10 minutes after the user gets one of the listed recharges done. To access the content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

