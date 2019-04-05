RCB vs KKR Live Stream: Here’s how you can watch today’s IPL 2019 match live on your smartphone or PC

IPL 2019 RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest cricket tournament that happens in India every year. The twelfth season of this tournament is currently underway with its 17th match taking place today. The match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Today we will get to see Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Dinesh Karthik led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). RCB is yet to win a match in this tournament. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2019 on Hotstar

Star network has acquired official broadcasting rights of IPL 2019 in India. The company has also acquired the rights to digitally stream all IPL 2019 matches live on its digital platform Hotstar. The RCB vs KKR match will be streamed on the Hotstar app, which is currently available on both Android and iOS. Consumers can also stream the match live on their PCs via the Hotstar website.

To stream the RCB vs KKR match live on Hotstar, consumers are required to have a Hotstar premium account or the Hotstar VIP membership. Hotstar premium costs Rs 199 per month but you can also opt for the Rs 999 yearly plan. Hotstar VIP membership costs Rs 365 for a year.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2019 on Reliance Jio TV

Reliance Jio will also let its subscribers watch the RCB vs KKR match live on its Jio TV app and website. However, to watch the match live, Reliance Jio subscribers need to have a Jio Prime subscription, which costs Rs 99 per year along with an active tariff plan. The Reliance Jio TV app is currently available on KaiOS, Android and iOS. Subscribers can also log in to Jio TV’s official website via their Jio credentials to watch the match live on their PCs.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2019 on Airtel TV app

Airtel will also allow its subscribers to watch the RCB vs KKR, IPL 2019 match live via its Airtel’s TV app. To watch the match live Airtel subscribers need to have an active Airtel data pack on their phone. The Airtel TV app can be downloaded via the Play Store for Android and the Apple App Store for iOS.