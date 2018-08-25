Raksha Bandhan 2018: The best iPhone deals and offers on Paytm Mall

Paytm Mall is hosting the iPhone Super Sale ahead of this Raksha Bandhan: We list some of the best deals, discounts and offers on Apple iPhone. Paytm Mall is hosting the iPhone Super Sale ahead of this Raksha Bandhan: We list some of the best deals, discounts and offers on Apple iPhone.

Paytm Mall is hosting the iPhone Super Sale ahead of this Raksha Bandhan. The sale ends today August 25, 2018. As part of the sale, customers purchasing iPhones can avail up to Rs 13,400 discount on Paytm Mall. Paytm is offering the entire range iPhone at discounted pricing. We have listed below some of the best iPhone offers on Paytm Mall.

Apple iPhone 6

Apple iPhone 6 starts at Rs 24,169 for 32GB storage variant on Paytm Mall, which is in fact higher than the price on Amazon. The iPhone 6 with 32GB storage is up for grabs at Rs 24,140 on Amazon. But you do get flat Rs 2,500 cashback on Paytm upon using a promo code (ACBOFFER3000). As a result, the iPhone 6 32GB is effectively priced at Rs 21,669.

Apple iPhone 6, 6s series is available at a discount on Paytm as well. (Image source: Agencies) Apple iPhone 6, 6s series is available at a discount on Paytm as well. (Image source: Agencies)

Apple iPhone 6 sports a 4.7-inch screen. Inside is Apple’s 1.4GHz dual-core Cyclone processor paired with 1GB of RAM. It houses an 8MP rear camera and a 1.2MP selfie camera. The handset packs a 1,810mAh battery under the hood.

Apple iPhone 6s

Apple iPhone 6S with 32GB storage (Space Grey) costs Rs 32,497 on Paytm whereas on Amazon, the same model is priced at Rs 35,340. But unlike iPhone 6, this one is eligible for Rs 4,000 cash back on Paytm upon applying a promo code, which is ACBOFFER5000. As a result, customers looking to purchase the iPhone 6S, can get it an effective price of Rs 28,497.

Apple iPhone 6s series is also available on discount.(Image source: Agencies) Apple iPhone 6s series is also available on discount.(Image source: Agencies)

Specs-wise, Apple iPhone 6s also has a 4.7-inch screen. But inside, it gets 2GB of RAM, Apple’s M9 coprocessor and 1,715mAh battery. It features a 12MP main camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Apple iPhone 7

Paytm Mall is selling the iPhone 7 with 32GB storage and in black colour option for Rs 43,977. Amazon, on the the there hand, is offering the same model at Rs 373 extra, which is Rs 44,350. But on Paytm Mall, you can save Rs 5,500 in the form cashback, courtesy of a promo code ARECHOFFER6500. As a result, the iPhone 7 is up for grabs at an effective price of Rs Rs 38,477.

In terms of specifications, Apple iPhone 7 sports a 4.7-inch HD display. Inside is 1960mAh battery and 2GB of RAM. As for photography, the iPhone 7 houses a 12MP main camera on the rear as well as a 7MP selfie camera.

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 with 64GB storage and silver colour option is available at 62,344 on Paytm Mall. Amazon customers can buy it at a cheaper price of Rs 60,999. However, Paytm is offering Rs 6,500 cashback using a promo code MOB6500. The effective price is then Rs 55,844 on Paytm mall for the iPhone 8.

Apple iPhone 8 has a Rs 6,500 cashback offer on Paytm(Image source: AP) Apple iPhone 8 has a Rs 6,500 cashback offer on Paytm(Image source: AP)

As for a specifications, iPhone 8 features a 4.7-inch screen and Apple’s A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture under the hood. Furthermore, it gets a 12MP rear-facing primary camera as well as a 7MP front-facing camera for selfies. The iPhone 8 packs a 1,821mAh battery under the hood.

Apple iPhone X

Apple’s 10th anniversary flagship, the iPhone X with 64GB storage (Space Grey) is up for grabs at Rs 92,999 on Paytm Mall. On Flipkart, it is selling much at lower price of Rs 87,990. But Paytm is offering Rs 9,500 cash back, courtesy of a promo codeMOB9500, the handset is effectively priced at Rs 83,499 on Paytm Mall.

Apple iPhone X is powered by the A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture. It sports a big 5.8-inch display, 12MP rear camera and 7MP front camera.

