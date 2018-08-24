Raksha Bandhan gift ideas: From Google Home Mini to fitness bands, wireless headphones and more

Raksha Bandhan: From OnePlus Bullets wireless headphones to Amazon Echo Dot, here are some gadgets you can gift Raksha Bandhan: From OnePlus Bullets wireless headphones to Amazon Echo Dot, here are some gadgets you can gift

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and with brick and mortar stores filling with wrapped gifts; it gives great joy to see those colourful boxes embellished with rosette ribbons. While exchanging gifts among brothers and sisters is believed to strengthen the bond, with a plenitude of options available, it becomes difficult to narrow down and pick that unique gift for your sibling. In case you are racking your brain to find the ideal gift for your brother or sister, we have listed some of the best gadgets from the tech space across budgets up to Rs 10,000 that will help you choose the perfect gift for your siblings this Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan gifts under Rs 2,500

Honor Band A2

In case your sibling maintains a healthy diet to stay in shape, a fitness tracker will add a supplement to stay fit. Honor Band A2, the affordable fitness wearable from Honor provides round the clock intelligent fitness and health tracking. With Huawei Health and Huawei Wear apps integration, the fitness tracker allows social media sharing, along with voice call and message reminders over Bluetooth 4.2. Honor Band A2 monitors heart rate and displays health, fitness related information on the small 0.96-inch OLED screen. It is available for a price of Rs 2,499. If your sibling is into swimming, then you may consider gifting the Honor Band 3 from the same company and for the same price as it is swim-proof.

Honor Band A2 monitors heart rate Honor Band A2 monitors heart rate

Also read: Best affordable dual-camera smartphones under Rs 15,000

Energy Sistem Box B2

While some like to step out and jog for a while, others like to settle indoors, tune it to music and lighten their mood. If your sibling falls in the second category, we would recommend Energy Sistem Box 2 that offers decent audio quality and is loud enough for a small room. The portable Bluetooth speaker plays the role of a good travel companion as well courtesy of its elegant design, compact footprint, reasonable weight and good battery life. Energy Sistem Box B2 is available for a price of Rs 1,699.

Energy Sistem Energy Box B2 offers sound decent enough to fill in a room Energy Sistem Energy Box B2 offers sound decent enough to fill in a room

Sony MDR-XB55AP in-ear headphone

If your sibling doesn’t like to carry a portable player and rather prefer a comfortable earphones to groove to music, you can gift them Sony’s MDR-XB55AP in-ear headphones. These in-ear headphones come with impactful bass, detailed treble, better isolation from surrounding and durable build all for a price of Rs 2,080.

Sony MDR-XB55AP in-ear headphone delivers impactful bass Sony MDR-XB55AP in-ear headphone delivers impactful bass

Raksha Bandhan 2018 gifts: Under Rs 5,000

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV Stick simply turns your old LCD/LED TV smart to stream content. You can directly plug in the stick to your TV’s HDMI port or use the HDMI extension cable. Further, the voice remote enables you to just sit and command to launch an app, a movie or a TV show. Amazon itself has a decent content library, but if that’s not enough (and why should it be), you can always connect to Netflix, Hotstar and other popular streaming services too using the same stick. This gadget is good enough to turn your sibling into a legit couch potato. Well, you can always gift him/her a fitness band later and motivate them to reverse the side-effects.

Amazon Fire TV Stick comes for a price of Rs 3,999 Amazon Fire TV Stick comes for a price of Rs 3,999

Google Home Mini/Amazon Echo Dot

Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot can do a whole lot of small and useful things, for instance, playing music, reading out the news, providing traffic report, making phone calls, sending SMS, shopping and more. If your sibling likes to stay and order from their slouchy couch, these personal assistants can politely and compliantly listen to the commands. Both Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot come for a price of Rs 4,099 currently.

A smart assistant for your smart sibling A smart assistant for your smart sibling

OnePlus Bullets wireless headphone

OnePlus Bullet wireless earphones is another ideal option that you can gift your sibling. They come with a neat design sporting a rubberised finish and stick to each other with the magnets at the back. The magnetic back functions as a switch and cuts off music the moment the two stick. The play/pause button launches the Google Assistant on long press. If your sibling is tired sorting the tangled cords, you can buy OnePlus Bullet wireless earphone and save them from the onerous burden. This Bluetooth pair of earbuds offer good audio quality and comes with dash charge support all for a price of Rs 3,990.

The only problem here being they are often out of stock. If that’s the case when you are looking to shop for them, you may consider buying the JBL E25BT for a thousand Rupees lower or Sony WI-C400 for a few hundred less, that offer comparable sound quality and wireless functionality.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphone offers good audio quality and comes with dash charge support OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphone offers good audio quality and comes with dash charge support

Raksha Bandhan 2018 gifts: Under Rs 10,000

Infinix Note 5

Smartphones with good features have now created a good buzz in the technology space, and if you can grab one at an affordable price that just makes a sweet icing on top. If you are looking for a handset under Rs 10,000 price, Infinix’s newly launched Note 5 can be an ideal pick for Rs 9,999. Infinix Note 5 Android One smartphone offers a clean UI experience and long battery life courtesy of its 4500mAh battery.

Infinix Note 5 provides fully featured Pro mode and comes with Google Lens integration Infinix Note 5 provides fully featured Pro mode and comes with Google Lens integration

If your sibling likes to capture shots with a few tweaks, the device will delight them with its fully featured Pro mode. The phone features a bright 5.99-inch full HD+ display with vibrant colour reproduction and nice viewing angles. What’s more, it’s an Android One device meaning you can expect Android updates for two more years. In other words, this gift should easily survive a couple of Raksha Bandhans.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd