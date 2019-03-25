Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2019 Live Stream: Watch live on Hotstar, Reliance Jio TV and Airtel TV

RR vs KXIP, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 12th season has begun, and today we will get to see Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. KXIP will be led by Ravichandran Ashwin, whereas, RR will be led by Ajinkya Rahane during the course of IPL 2019.

Advertising

The match just like any other IPL match will be following the 20-20 format and will start at 8:00 PM with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM. Here’s a list of apps and websites that you can use to watch the match live online:

RR vs KXIP, IPL 2019 live on Hotstar

Star Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2019, it has also gained the official rights to digitally stream the cricket series online. Season 12 of IPL T20 will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels, it will also be digitally streamed live on the company’s own digital streaming service, Hotstar.

Hotstar is currently available on multiple platforms including web, Android and iOS. To access the service on the web, you can visit Hotstar.com, whereas, you can download the Hotstar app on Android and iOS from their respective app stores.

Advertising

To watch the match live you will be required to either have a Hotstar premium or a Hotstar VIP account. These include a monthly full access subscription at Rs 199, a yearly full access subscription at Rs 999 and lastly a Rs 365 Hotstar VIP membership for a year. Under Hotstar VIP, consumers can view most of Hotstar’s content except of the international content the service has gotten a license for.

RR vs KXIP, IPL 2019 live on Reliance Jio TV

Reliance Jio users will also be able to stream the RR vs KXIP match live on their smartphones and PCs using the company’s own Jio TV service. To watch the match live, Jio customers will be required to have a Jio Prime subscription along with an active tariff plan.

Reliance Jio Prime subscription costs Rs 99 per year and the tariff plan recharge amount and validity depends on which plan you opt for.

For watching the match live Jio users need to have the Jio TV app downloaded and installed on thier smartphones. The app is currently available for KaiOS, iOS and Android. Reliance Jio users can also watch the match live on the company’s official Jio TV website by signing in with their Jio credentials.

RR vs KXIP, IPL 2019 live on Airtel TV

Lastly, Airtel users will also be able to watch the match live on the company’s own Airtel TV app available for Android and iOS. However, to watch the match live Airtel consumers should have the Hotstar app pre-installed their device.

Airtel users don’t need to have a Hotstar premium subscription to watch the match live on their smartphones.