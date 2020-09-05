Five Projectors you can buy to get a theatre-like experience at home

Projectors from Anker and Benq (Source: Amazon India)

In the age of the Covid-19 pandemic when everyone is not comfortable going outside, bringing all comforts to home has come naturally to many. Watching movies with a jam-packed theatre is something we would not be seeing in the near future as a large part of the audience will be reluctant to sit in a crowded hall due to the fear of contracting the virus. Many have resorted to buying big-screen LED TVs to fill the void but there are others who still have a spare room or a big wall where they can project a movie, TV show to get that nostalgic feeling.

Anker Smart Portable Pico Wifi Wireless Projector

Anker’s wireless project promises a bright, vivid picture up to 100 inches big. It has a built-in 360-degree powerful omnidirectional 5W speaker which can be manageable for many otherwise you can connect a soundbar or any other speaker for better audio performance. It is portable and durable weighing just 472 grams approximately. Also, with Android 7.1 you will be able to stream content from various OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV etc. It provides four hours of playback time after a single charge. It is available for Rs 31,999.

Egate P531 Full HD Projector

Egate P531 projector is one of the most affordable projectors on the list and offers Full HD (1280 x 800) native resolution with 16:9 aspect ratio. It is compatible with Amazon Fire Stick and Set-Top boxes as well. The projector has a 5W in-built speaker. In the connectivity department, it has two HDMI ports, two USB ports, one VGA, one AV and one audio out port in case you want to connect an external speaker. It is a decent choice for big classrooms and conference rooms as well for presentations. It is available for Rs 19,990.

Epson EB-S41 SVGA Projector

Epson is one of the most popular brands when it comes to projectors. The Epson EB-S41 takes a more basic approach offering a contrast of 15000:1 and 800 x 600 pixels resolution. The LCD display type projector has all the ports you need on the back whether for presentation or just to plug a USB to watch a movie or show. However, it does not have a built-in speaker and weights 2.5kg. It is currently available for Rs 29,220.

BenQ GV1 Projector

BenQ GV1 is an extremely portable projector that can be used for outside viewing as well, thanks to the convenient tilt hinge which can be adjusted according to the height it is projecting at. It offers a 1080×1920 pixel resolution. It also has a 5W in-built speaker and Wi-Fi. It runs on the Official Android operating system which makes streaming content easy. It weighs 708 grams. It is currently available for Rs 29,990.

Play Full HD LED Projector

The non-smart Play Full HD LED Projector runs on a Linux-based operating system. It is the most affordable projector on the list available for Rs 11,000. There is no stylish design as the Play Full HD projector offers utility at an affordable price. It weighs just one kg. It can run all prominent media formats and is good for office or personal use. Also, it offers 3D glasses with the projector.

