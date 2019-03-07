Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans with 2GB daily data under Rs 300

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Indian smartphone market is growing on a daily basis and all the telecom operators are fighting with each other to gain more market share by reducing service prices and increasing the benefits. This is quite beneficial for the customers as now they can get more benefits for a lower amount.

We have curated the best prepaid tariff plans that come with 2GB of daily data, unlimited calling benefits and free SMSes under Rs 300 from Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone.

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Reliance Jio Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan

Reliance Jio offers the cheapest prepaid tariff plan of the bunch at Rs 198. However, you need to keep in mind that if this is your first recharge, you will also be required to get the company’s Prime subscription, which is valid for one year and costs Rs 99. This brings the total amount you need to pay to Rs 297. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days.

Under the plan, the main benefit is the 2GB daily high-speed 4G data that is offered to its users. After the data cap is breached, data speeds will fall to 64Kbps for the rest of the day.

Other benefits, which the company offers under this plan are unlimited local/STD/Roaming calls and 100 complimentary daily SMSes. The company also offers its customers a free subscription to its data-driven apps like Jio TV, Jio Money and more.

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Airtel Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel offers its customers 2GB of daily data along with multiple other benefits at Rs 249 for 28 days. Under the plan, consumers are offered 2GB of daily 4G/3G data, which when exhausted will drop the data browsing speeds and customers will be charged Rs 0.04 per 10 Kb consumed.

Along with 2GB of daily data the company also offers its users unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily free local/STD SMSes. Customers also get access to the company’s Airtel TV app for premium digital media consumption.

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Vodafone Rs 255 prepaid recharge plan

Vodafone’s 2GB Super Plan is the most expensive on the list costing Rs 255 for 28 days. Under the plan consumer’s get, 2GB of daily 4G/3G data benefit like Airtel’s Rs 249 pre-paid recharge plan. When 2GB of daily high-speed data is exhausted, Vodafone reduces download and upload speeds, while charging its users Rs 0.04 per 10Kb.

Customers along with 2GB of daily data also get 100 free SMSes per day, unlimited local/STD/Roaming calls and access to the company’s premium digital media consumption app dubbed, Vodafone Play.