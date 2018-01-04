Popular high-profile phones that are yet to receive Android Oreo update

The year 2018 will be all about smatphones launching with Android Oreo, and I’d be surprised if that doesn’t happen. OEMs can no longer afford to disappoint their users when it comes to software update. But before that happens, we can’t forget some of the high-profile smartphones of 2017 that are still waiting for Android 8.0 Oreo software update. Here’s a list of some former and current flagships that are yet to get a taste of the cookie.

1. OnePlus 5/5T

Both the current OnePlus flagship OnePlus 5T and its predecessor OnePlus 5 are yet to receive the Android 8.0 Oreo software update. Although OnePlus 5 users should have received the stable update by now, OnePlus recently said the global rollout is put on hold due to a bug and they are readying the OxygenOS 5.0.1 release. Both the handsets carry identical specs and features, except for some minor tidbits with regards to their design and screen.

2. Samsung Galaxy S8/Note 8

All three Samsung’s flagship smartphones of 2017 namely Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 are waiting for Android Oreo. Going by the recent reports, Samsung Galaxy S8 Oreo beta program may soon be over and users all around the world should start receiving the update shortly thereafter. Meanwhile, we haven’t heard anything from Samsung regarding Android Oreo on Galaxy Note 8, there’s a good chance it’ll be first to receive the update of the three.

3. Honor 8 Pro

Huawei sub-brand Honor had a fair share of the limelight in 2017, courtesy of the company’s affordable flagship, Honor 8 Pro. Despite having a hard-fought battle for the top flagship killer spot with OnePlus 5, Honor 8 Pro is still left with Android Nougat with the company’s Emotion UI on top. Honor 8 Pro was promised Android Oreo rollout by December 2017, but now it seems Honor needs more time to live up to its words.

4. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

When it comes to listing down some of the high-profile phones available out there, it’s impossible to drop Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 from the list. The handset ticks many boxes as we mentioned in our detailed review. One of the missing factors on Mi Mix 2 has to be Android Oreo. But need not worry. Xiaomi already has Oreo beta program for Mi Mix 2 live. So, the handset is expected to receive the Android Oreo software update in the coming weeks.

5. LG V30+

Last but not the least, LG V30+ is a fairly new addition to this compilation. The phone was announced last month, and there’s a lot of excitement with regards to its compliance with Android Oreo. Guess what? LG V30+ shall receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update this month itself, according to an LG spokesperson. So, if you are already an LG V30+ user waiting for the update, just sit back and relax. There might be a sweet surprise coming your way pretty soon.