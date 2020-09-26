Poco X3 vs Samsung M31s: Which is a better deal on budget?

Poco X3 and Samsung M31s (File Photo/Express Photo)

Poco X3 was launched earlier this week at a very competitive price. Aimed at gamers, the phone is loaded with features and a few tweaks to enhance the gaming experience. On the other hand, Samsung M31s is a utility smartphone from a brand that has more recall value. However, being in a similar price category does pit them one against the other. If you are searching for a phone in this price segment, here’s a comparison between the two smartphones.

Poco X3 vs Samsung M31s: Screen and design

Poco X3 has a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with DynamicSwitch 120Hz refresh rate which will switch refresh rates as per usage to get more out of the battery. It can drop as low as 50Hz when you are just viewing a static image and not scrolling or playing FPS games where it will be much faster. It also offers a higher-touch sampling rate of 240Hz which will come handy for gamers. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy M31s sports a large 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Poco X3 vs Samsung M31s: Processor

Poco X3 packs a gaming-centric Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor paired with Adreno 618 GPU. It has an AnTuTu benchmark score of 30,1581. Poco X3 has an additional LiquidCool Technology 1.0 which will have a 70 per cent larger heat pipe to prevent the phone from heating up during gaming sessions as per the company’s claims. The Galaxy M31s is powered by the company’s own custom octa-core Exynos 9611 processor. Samsung used the same processor inside Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s smartphones as well.

Poco X3 vs Samsung M31s: Camera

Poco X3 has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX 682 primary sensor. There is a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle 13MP camera alongside a 2 MP Telemacro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The Samsung Galaxy M31s sports a 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

Poco X3 vs Samsung M31s: Battery

Poco X3 has a 6,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Samsung Galaxy M31s has a much larger 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It supports reverse OTG charging as well.

Poco X3 vs Samsung M31s: Variants and price

Poco X3 6GB RAM 64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999, 6GB RAM 128GB storage at Rs 18,499 and 8GB RAM 128GB storage at Rs 19,999. Samsung Galaxy M31s starts at Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 21,499 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

