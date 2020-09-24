Poco X3 vs Realme 7 Pro: Which is better mid-ranger?

While Realme 7 Pro is available at Rs 21,999 both Poco X3 and Realme 7 Pro come packed in Android 10 along with dual SIM facility and 20:9 aspect ratio. (Image: Poco)

Poco recently launched the new mid range smartphone Poco X3 at a price of Rs 16,999. With the launch of this new Poco mid-ranger, there have been a stiff competition in the segment.

While Realme 7 Pro is available at Rs 21,999 both Poco X3 and Realme 7 Pro come packed in Android 10 along with dual SIM facility and 20:9 aspect ratio. Today we will compare Realme 7 Pro and Poco X3, and will find which one is better for you.

Realme 7 Pro vs Poco X3: Display

Realme 7 Pro comes with a capacitive Super AMOLED display with 6.4-inch screen size protected in Corning gorilla glass 3. It has a refresh rate of 60 Hz framed in bezel-less punch hole display. Poco X3 is bundled with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Corning gorilla glass 5 along with 120 Hz refresh rate. It also comes in a bezel-less punch hole display. Realme 7 Pro is comparatively slimmer than Poco X3.

Realme 7 Pro vs Poco X3: Processor

Realme 7 Pro runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset with up to 2.3 GHz octa-core processor while Poco X3 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset clocked at 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. Both the devices come bundled with Adreno 618 GPU.

Realme 7 Pro vs Poco X3: Storage

Realme 7 Pro comes with 6GB RAM in addition to 128GB internal memory with upto 256GB of expandable storage. While Poco X3 is bundled with 64GB of internal storage at 6 GB RAM with 512GB of expandable storage. Both the devices have USB OTG support.

Realme 7 Pro vs Poco X3: Camera

Both devices flaunt rear Quad camera setup with Poco X3 having 64-megapixel wide angle primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with 2MP f/2.4 depth camera and 2MP f/2.4 camera. Realme 7 Pro has 64MP wide angle camera with 78-degree field of view, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP f/2.4 depth camera and 2MP f/2.4 camera. Poco X3 adorns a 20MP selfie camera while Realme 7 Pro comes with a 32MP selfie camera.

Realme 7 Pro vs Poco X3: Battery

Realme 7 Pro comes with a 4500 mAh Li-ion battery powered by UST Type-C 65W Super Dart charger which claims to charge the device to 100 per cent in 34 minutes. Poco X3 has a 6000 mAh Li-Polymer USB Type-C 33W fast charger in the box.

Realme 7 Pro vs Poco X3: Price

Realme 7 Pro is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Whereas, the Poco X3 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

