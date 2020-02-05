Poco X2 vs Redmi K20 vs Realme X2: An in-depth comparison of what they offer

Here’s how the Poco X2, Realme X2 and Redmi K20 compares in terms of specifications. Here’s how the Poco X2, Realme X2 and Redmi K20 compares in terms of specifications.

Poco has just launched its first smartphone, the Poco X2 as an independent brand separate from Xiaomi. Simply based on specifications and design, the Poco X2 appears to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi K30 that launched in China in December. The most obvious competitor for the new Poco X2 is the Realme X2, and the company executives also kept emphasizing on this during the course of their launch presentation.

After all, the Poco X2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, which is also the same processor that powers the Realme X2. It uses the same base Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, which powers the Redmi K20 (predecessor to the Redmi K30). The G in this processor stands for gaming. Today we will be taking a look at how the Poco X2 compares to the Redmi K20 and the Realme X2 in terms of specifications.

Poco X2 vs Redmi K20 vs Realme X2: Price

The Poco X2 will be made available in three RAM/internal storage variants: 6GB RAM/64GB storage priced at Rs 15,999, 6GB RAM/128GB storage priced at Rs 16,999 and 8GB RAM/256 storage priced at Rs 19,999.

The Redmi K20 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999, which makes it the most expensive device in this list. The Realme X2 comes in three RAM/storage variants: 4GB RAM/64GB storage at Rs 16,999, 6GB RAM/128GB storage at Rs 18,999 and 8GB RAM/128GB storage at Rs 19,999.

From a price perspective, Poco X2 is priced just under the Realme X2 for two variants, though thanks to the launch offer, it is getting a discount of additional Rs 1,000, which brings the price down further. So clearly, Poco is undercutting Realme when it comes to price.

Poco X2 vs Redmi K20 vs Realme X2: Design

The most unique when it comes to design is the Redmi K20 with its flame aura back and motorised pop-up selfie camera. When compared both the Realme X2 and the Poco X2 look like basic mid-range smartphones. Both the Realme X2 and the Poco X2 have a gradient back with a quad camera setup, the Redmi K20, on the other hand, has a triple camera setup on the back.

All of the devices come with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. The Redmi K20 sports a pop-up camera sensor, the Poco X2 sports a hole punch cut-out, which looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10+. The Realme X2 sports a waterdrop style notch.

All of the devices sport a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both the Redmi K20 and the Realme X2 sport an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the Poco X2 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. All of the devices look and feel premium for their price tag.

Poco X2 vs Redmi K20 vs Realme X2: Display

The Poco X2 has the biggest display of the bunch at 6.67-inch (2400×1080), with the Redmi K20 has a slightly smaller display of 6.39-inches (2340×1080). The Realme X2 has a display size of 6.4-inch (2340×1080 resolution).

All of the devices sport a Full HD+ display. The Realme X2 and the Redmi K20 come with Super AMOLED panel. The Poco X2 features an LCD panel, though it features a 120Hz refresh rate option. Both the Redmi K20 and the Realme X2 only have a 60Hz refresh rate option, which is limited. All of the devices come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

Poco X2 vs Redmi K20 vs Realme X2: Processor, storage

Both the Poco X2 and the Realme X2 are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, which is tuned towards gaming. Whereas, the Redmi K20 is powered by the base Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.

The Snapdragon 730G is slightly better than the Snapdragon 730 in terms of performance. During the launch event, Poco stated that even though the Realme X2 has the same processor, due to software enhancements, their benchmark scores are better than the Realme X2. But benchmark scores are not the final word on performance, and we will be taking a much closer look at how Poco X2 fares during our detailed review.

Poco X2 is offered in three RAM and internal storage options: 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/128GB RAM and 8GB RAM/256GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The Redmi K20 is offered in two storage options: 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage, the Redmi K20 does not support expandable memory.

The Realme X2 comes in three RAM/storage variants: 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Poco X2 vs Redmi K20 vs Realme X2: Camera

Both the Poco X2 and the Realme X2 come with a quad camera setup on the back which is four cameras. The Redmi K20 sports a triple camera at the back or three cameras.

The Poco X2 camera module consists of a 64MP primary Sony IMX686 sensor paired with a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP 120-degree wide-angle sensor. Realme X2 sports a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens.

The Redmi K20 sports a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor paired with a 13MP super wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens. Keep in mind that megapixels do not matter in the end as the imaging performance depends on how well the manufacturer has optimised the software of their phones as well.

On the front, the Poco X2 features a dual-camera array consisting of a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The Realme X2 32MP sensor placed inside of the waterdrop style notch. The Redmi K20 Pro sports a 20MP sensor placed inside of a motorised pop-up mechanism.

Poco X2 vs Redmi K20 vs Realme X2: Battery

The Poco X2 comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support 27W fast charging. The Redmi K20 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Realme X2 is also backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

The Realme X2 beats both the fast charging standards of the Redmi K20 and Poco X2, as it comes with support for the company’s proprietary 30W VOOC fast charging technology.

Poco X2 vs Redmi K20 vs Realme X2: Verdict

All of the devices have their own merits, but the Poco X2 manages to stand out with its 120Hz display, its camera array and performance stats. Thanks to the price, Poco X2 might end up being the given choice for many users who do not wish to push their budget, though both Realme X2 and Redmi K20 are capable phones as well.

