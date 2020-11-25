Poco M3 vs Poco M2: Should you wait for the latest model?

Design is where a major difference in both the devices appear. (Express Photo)

Poco has launched its new budget smartphone, called Poco X3 in the international market. The device is a successor to the Poco M2, which was launched earlier this year in India. However, the new Poco X3 is yet to be launched in India, which leaves Indians with the choice of the Poco M2. Both the devices are quite similar, but at the same time also have some key differentiating factors. Here we will be taking a look at if getting a Poco M2 right now should be your choice or is waiting for the Poco M3 more sensible.

Poco M3 vs Poco M2: Price

Poco M3 is priced at Euro 149 (approximately Rs 11,042) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at $169 (approximately Rs 12,524) for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. As a launch offer, the company is offering customers a discount of $20 (approximately Rs 1,482) on both the variants.

Poco M2 starts at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Both the devices have the same storage options, but the Poco M2 features an additional 2GB RAM over the Poco M3.

Poco M3 vs Poco M2: Design

Design is where a major difference in both the devices appear. The Poco M2 is a pretty simple looking device with a waterdrop notch display on the front, and a simple quad camera design like the Redmi 9 Prime on the back. It also features a fingerprint sensor on the back below the camera module. It is available in Black, Blue and Red colour options.

Poco M3 features a bit of a unique design similar to the new OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition with its elongated rectangular-shaped camera module with the Poco branding inside of the elongated module. On the front, it also features a waterdrop style notched display. It will be made available in Black, Blue and Yellow colour options.

Poco M3 vs Poco M2: Display

Both the Poco M3 and the Poco M2 sport a 6.53-inch full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. They also feature Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top.

Poco M3 vs Poco M2: Processor, RAM, Storage, Operating System

The Poco M2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with the Mali-G52 GPU. The Poco M3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with the Adreno 610 GPU. On paper, this would make the Poco M3 a tad bit more powerful than the Poco M2.

Poco M3 is available in two RAM/internal storage variants: 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 4GB RAM/128GB storage. The Poco M2 is also available in two RAM/internal storage variants: 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage.

Both the devices run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 skin on top.

Poco M3 vs Poco M2: Battery

Poco M2 features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and the Poco M3 features a much larger 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Keeping the numbers in mind, the Poco M3 will be able to last longer than its predecessor, but will also take longer to juice up.

Poco M3 vs Poco M2: Cameras

Poco M3 sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

Poco M2 comes with a quad camera setup, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

