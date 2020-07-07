Poco M2 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Almost the same

Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro compared: Here’s everything you need to know. Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro compared: Here’s everything you need to know.

Poco M2 Pro has finally arrived in India. This is the second phone the company — now an independent brand — has launched in the country this year. The Poco X2 is the first one. Indian consumers expected the brand to bring the Poco F2 Pro that launched in the international market few months ago but the company instead decided to introduce a new M-series. The Poco M2 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 in the country.

The new Poco M2 Pro has a lot of similarities with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro that went official in the country earlier this year. Today we will be taking a look at how the new Poco M2 Pro compares with the Redmi Note 9 Pro in terms of specifications.

Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India

Poco M2 Pro has launched in three configurations including 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage, priced at Rs 13,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs Rs 16,999. It will be made available via Flipkart starting July 14.

In comparison, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is currently priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The Redmi device can be purchased via Amazon and Mi.com. However, the company is still offering the phone via flash sale.

Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Design

Poco M2 Pro comes with a square-shaped rear camera module at the glass back. The phone includes Gorilla Glass 5 support on the back as well as the front. The sides are curved which makes it extremely easy and comfortable to hold the phone in one hand. The phone includes a glossy back and it is prone to smudges. Overall the phone looks decent for the price. Similar to the Poco X2 phone the Poco M2 Pro includes side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 9 Pro features a glass-metal sandwich design body, with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back, both these are held in place with a metal frame. The device features a punch hole on the front to house the front camera module. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Coming to the back, it features a quad camera setup in a square design, similar to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. It features USB Type-C charging and sports a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Both the Poco and Redmi phone come with P2i coating on top, which means that they are water and dust resistant.

Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Screen

Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It features a punch hole camera cutout to hold the 16MP front camera module. The device comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In comparison, the Redmi Note 9 Pro also features a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The device is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It also features a punch hole cutout to house the 16MP front camera module.

Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Processor and UI

Both the Poco M2 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. This means on paper, both the devices will output the same amount of power.

In terms of the UI, both the devices run Google’s latest Android 10 operating system with Xiaomi’s MIUI 11 interface on top. The Poco has a launcher on top of MIUI 11, called the Poco Launcher 2.0, which allows for more customisations like adding an app drawer.

Note: You can also add the Poco Launcher 2.0 to the Redmi Note 9 Pro by downloading it from the Google Play Store.

Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Cameras

In terms of camera sensors, both the devices go head to head, with similar specifications. Both the devices feature a quad camera setup on the back. The sensors include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear cameras of both the devices come with the ability to shoot 4K resolution videos in 30 fps. On the front, both the devices sport a 16MP sensor for taking selfies. The front cameras can record videos in 1080p resolution at 30 fps.

Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Battery

Poco M2 Pro is backed by a 5000mAh battery. It comes with support for 33W fast charging. The company bundles a 33W fast charger in the box. Coming to the Redmi Note 9 Pro it is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The company bundles an 18W fast charger in the box.

