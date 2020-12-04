Poco X3, Poco M2 and other phones discounted on Flipkart

Four Poco phones discounted on Flipkart

Flipkart is back with a brand-specific sale on its platform. The Poco Days sale is already live and Flipkart is giving discounts on several devices, including Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2, and Poco C3. If you are interested in buying any mentioned Poco phone, then you will have to hurry as the sale will last until December 6.

The e-commerce giant is offering a five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, and a 10 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. There is also a no-cost EMI option on most Poco smartphones. Customers will also get Rs 2,000 Flipkart gift card for free on every 1000th transaction with a new Visa debit or credit card. As usual, you will also find big exchange offers available on every phone. Now, let’s take a look at the Poco phones that have received discounts.

The Poco X3 is currently listed for Rs 15,999 on Flipkart, which is the price for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Previously, the same model was selling for Rs 16,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 16,999, down from Rs 18,499. The device supports 120Hz FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 732G 4G processor, quad rear camera setup and more.

The company’s budget phone Poco C3 is also on sale for Rs 6,999. For the same price, you will get the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. If you go for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, then you will have to pay Rs 7,999, down from Rs 8,999. It is available in different colours, including Arctic Blue, Lime Green, and Matte Black.

Poco M2 Pro is being sold for Rs 12,999, which is for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. Poco M2, which is the more affordable version, is priced at Rs 9,999, down from Rs 10,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Flipkart is selling this handset in Brick Red, Pitch Black, and Slate Blue colour options.

