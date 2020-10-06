Poco C3 vs Realme C15: Which is the best budget phone to get?

Poco C3 and the Realme C15 sport a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. (Image: Poco)

Poco has finally launched its first budget centric smartphone, Poco C3 in India. The phone will go up against the Realme C15 in India. Both phones have similar specifications and are priced similarly. Here we will be taking a look at how the new Poco C3 compares to the Realme C15, and which is the better buy at the given price.

Poco C3 vs Realme C15: Price in India

Poco C3 is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. It will be made available in Arctic Blue, Lime Green and Matte Black colour options. The Realme C15, on the other hand, is priced a bit higher at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage option and at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage option. It is available in Power Blue and Power Silver colourways.

Poco C3 vs Realme C15: Display

Both the Poco C3 and the Realme C15 sport a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. Both of them have a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop style notch on top to accommodate the front camera module.

Poco C3 vs Realme C15: Processor

Both the phones are powered by the same MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which is made for low-end gaming smartphones. Both of these phones come in 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage configurations.

Poco C3 vs Realme C15: Software

Poco C3 and Realme C15 both run Google’s Android 10 operating system, with MIUI 12 and Realme UI on top.

Poco C3 vs Realme C15: Battery

Poco C3 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. Realme C15, on the other hand, comes with a bigger battery capacity of 6,000mAh. It also supports fast charging.

Poco C3 vs Realme C15: Cameras

Poco C3 features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor for taking selfies.

The Realme C15 features a quad camera setup, which consists of a 13MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP “retro” lens. For selfies, the phone features a bigger 8MP sensor on the front.

