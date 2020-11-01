Hate power banks? Consider these five smartphones with big batteries in India

Samsung was the first brand to start the trend of offering as big as 6,000mAh battery. The company was basically aiming at those who prefer to have a phone with most storage, a big battery, and decent overall performance. This helped Samsung attract more customers as an average user is usually looking for a phone that can remain alive for the longest time, perform basic tasks well, and store a lot of videos or photos. Brands like Realme, Infinix, and others recently started selling 6,000mAh battery phones. Check out the list of devices with the above-mentioned aspects.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is selling for Rs 18,499, which is for the 6GB RAM model. There is also up to Rs 14,500 exchange offer on Amazon, which means that you will be able to buy the handset at a much lower price. Needless to say, the amount of exchange offer will depend on the condition of your current phone. For the price, you will get 128GB storage, which is enough to store a lot of data and even unnecessary WhatsApp photos or videos.

As for the specifications, the Galaxy M31s sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ 60Hz Super AMOLED display, which is good enough for media consumption. Under the hood is Exynos 9611 chipset. It runs Android 10 operating system, which means that users will be able to experience Android 12 too. It features a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The back camera setup includes a 64MP sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. On the front is a 32MP camera for selfies.

Realme Narzo 20

The Realme Narzo 20 can be purchased for Rs 10,499 on Flipkart. If you go for the exchange offer, you will be able to get this handset under Rs 10,000. The mentioned price is for the 64GB storage configuration. For the 128GB storage model, you will have to shell out Rs 1,000 more. It runs Android 10 OS and has a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The device packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charge. At the back, Realme has included a 48MP camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M21

With mid-range Samsung phones, you get good display quality, a big battery, enough storage, and decent performance. The Samsung Galaxy M21 is currently available for as low as Rs 12,499, which is a good deal. You can opt for an exchange or EMI options on Amazon. The mentioned price is for the 64GB storage model. If you want more storage, then the 128GB variant will cost you Rs 14,999. You get a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display, which is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It packs an Exynos 9611 processor and a 6,000mAh battery with a 15-watt fast charger. The rear camera setup includes a 48MP camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera.

Tecno Spark Power 2

The Tecno Spark Power 2 is priced at Rs 9,999 in India. There are a few bank offers, EMI option and exchange offer too, which you can opt for via Flipkart. As for the features, you get a 7-inch HD+ display with 480nits of brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. It is backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This phone has a 6000mAh battery which supports 18-Watt fast charging. The quad rear camera setup consists of a 16MP camera, a wide-angle lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera.

Asus Rog Phone 3

Just a few days back, the Asus ROG Phone 3 received a price cut in India and it is now available for Rs 46,999, down from Rs 49,999. This price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Customers can get this handset through Flipkart. There is also up to Rs 14,850 discount offer on the exchange of an old phone. To recall, the Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with a Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G SoC, a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. You get a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It comes with AirTrigger 3 system. There is a triple rear camera setup as well.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.