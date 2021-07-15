Phones to launch in India soon: OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 10T, and more

Brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi are gearing up to launch new smartphones in India soon. The OnePlus Nord 2 will launch on July 22, whereas the Redmi Note 10T 5G will make its debut in India on July 20. In the coming weeks, we will also see the launch of new Poco F3 GT and Nokia phones. Read on to know more about the upcoming smartphones.

OnePlus Nord 2 India launch on July 22

OnePlus Nord 2 is all set to launch in India on July 22. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 6.43 inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ certification. The device will ship with Android 11 OS out of the box. The rest of the details are expected to be revealed soon.

The rumour mill suggests that there will be a triple rear camera setup. Tipster Ishan Agarwal claimed that this setup will include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. It will also offer support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), similar to the original version. The same Sony sensor is also present on phones like OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and Oppo Find X3 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T India launch on July 20

Xiaomi recently confirmed that the Redmi Note 10T 5G will launch in India on July 20. This will be the first 5G device in the Redmi Note series in India. The device could pack a 6.5-inch FHD+ hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

It could offer a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP macro and and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will likely sport an 8MP selfie shooter. The smartphone will likely be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Poco F3 GT confirmed to launch in India soon

The Poco F3 GT will soon launch in India, as per the official Twitter of Poco. The company is posting launch teasers regularly and has also revealed the colour options of the Poco F3 GT. It will be available in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colours. The upcoming Poco phone will offer a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. This will be the first in the Poco phone to sport an AMOLED display.

It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. There could be a triple rear camera setup, which might consist of a 64MP primary sensor. It will reportedly be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro shooter. The handset may pack a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Nokia to launch a smartphone on July 27

Nokia Mobile India has published a new teaser on Twitter, which confirms that a new smartphone will launch on July 27. While the company hasn’t revealed the name of the upcoming Nokia phone, the teaser suggests that this could be Nokia X20.

The Nokia X20 is already available outside India, so the specifications could be similar. The device might pack a 6.7-inch FHD+ display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset. In terms of optics, it is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup, which might include either a 48MP or a 64MP primary sensor. There could be an 8MP shooter on the front. The device could sport a 4,630mAh battery. It is also expected to come with an IP52 rating.