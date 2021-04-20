Phones launching this week: Moto G60, Oppo A74 5G, Xiaomi Mi 11X and more

A lot of smartphones are launching in India this week. Both Motorola and Oppo are all set to launch their new phones in a few hours. These include Moto G60, Moto G40 and Oppo A74 5G. Realme, on the other hand, is planning to launch a 5G version of the recently launched Realme smartphone. In the coming days, we will also see the India launch of Vivo V21, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, and iQOO 7. Keep reading to find out everything about these devices.

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India launch on April 20

The Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion India launch event will kick off today at 12:00PM. The Moto G60 has a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support, as per teasers posted by the company. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The Moto G40 Fusion has the same screen and chipset.

The Moto G60 is said to offer a triple rear camera setup, including a 108MP primary sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a depth sensor. The Moto G40 Fusion, on the other hand, will reportedly pack a 64MP triple rear camera setup as well as a 32MP selfie camera. The devices will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Oppo A74 5G India launch on April 20

Oppo India has already confirmed that the new Oppo A74 5G phone will be priced under Rs 20,000 segment. The Oppo A74 5G India launch event begin at 12:00PM today. It will be available for purchase via Amazon. The Oppo A74 5G features a 90Hz Hyper-color screen.

It will offer a hole-punch design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is said to come with an LCD panel, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, an 8MP selfie camera, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. It could have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Realme 8 5G India launch on April 22

The company recently launched the 4G version of the Realme 8 and now, it is all set to unveil the 5G version on April 22. It is confirmed to be powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 700 5G processor. It will likely feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is worth noting that the 4G version of the Realme 8 only supports a 60Hz display.

One of the teasers also revealed that the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It is expected to ship with Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 on top. One of the teasers also suggested that the device will have four cameras at the back.

Xiaomi Mi 11X series, Mi 11 Ultra India launch on April 23

Xiaomi India is all set to launch its new Mi 11X series on April 23, alongside the Mi 11 Ultra. The Mi 11X price in India is said to start from Rs 29,990, which is for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Mi 11X Pro could be priced at Rs 36,990. The Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11X series will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro could offer a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. These devices could be unveiled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Mi 11X is rumoured to arrive with a 48MP primary rear sensor and Mi 11X Pro could pack a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor.

Poco M2 new model launch on April 22

Flipkart revealed that a new variant of the Poco M2 will launch tomorrow. The device will now also be available in the 4GB RAM + 64Gb storage model option. The India price of this model will be revealed on April 22. Currently, there are only two models, including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB + 128GB. The base variant is priced at Rs 10,499, while the top-end configuration is selling for Rs 12,499.

Other phones that will launch soon

iQOO 7 5G India launch on April 26

The iQOO 7 will launch in India on April 26 and will go on sale via Amazon. The iQOO 7 is already available in China, so we know the possible specifications. The device features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC, a triple rear camera setup. The latter includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 13MP portrait sensor. On the front is a 16MP camera. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Vivo V21 5G to launch in India soon

Vivo has officially confirmed the India launch of the V21 smartphone, though the exact date is currently unknown. The 5G phone will feature a 44MP selfie camera, as per a Flipkart teaser. The rumour mill suggests that there will be a triple-camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor with OIS. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor. It could run on Android 11 OS out of the box. The upcoming 5G phone will be available in Sunset Melody colour, as per the teasers.