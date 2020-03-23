Phones coming this week: From Redmi K30 Pro to Realme Narzo

Phone launching this week. (Image: Xiaomi Mi 10) Phone launching this week. (Image: Xiaomi Mi 10)

It’s only the third month of 2020 and there have been numerous smartphone launches in the country, giving users more choices to select a phone. However, smartphone manufacturers aren’t done yet. There are more devices lined up to be launched than you would have thought.

We are listing down the phones that are launching this week. Also, we’ll be updating this list if and when some manufacturer announces to introduce a new offering.

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi’s flagship smartphone Redmi K30 Pro is scheduled to launch on March 24 in China. Earlier, the device was slated to be launched on March 3 but the launch was postponed— probably due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Redmi K30 Pro could be a direct competitor to the Realme X50 Pro 5G. (Image: Weibo) Redmi K30 Pro could be a direct competitor to the Realme X50 Pro 5G. (Image: Weibo)

The Redmi K30 Pro has already been confirmed to come with flagship-grade specifications like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support, and a full-screen OLED display. The phone is reported to carry a pop-up selfie camera, 64MP quad-rear camera setup, 4700mAh battery, and 33W fast charging. The Redmi K30 Pro is tipped to be priced between Yuan 3000 (around Rs 30,000) to Yuan 3500 (around Rs 35,000).

Realme Narzo series

Realme already launched four phones this year including the Realme 6, 6 Pro, C3, and X50 Pro. The brand is now ready to launch a new Narzo series in India on March 26 at 12:30 pm.

The series will have two phones— Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A. The Narzo 10 will feature 48MP quad-rear camera setup while the Narzo 10A will include a triple rear camera setup. The series will come packed with 5000mAh battery, big 6.5-inch display with 89.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A India launch on March 26. Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A India launch on March 26.

Vivo V19

Vivo’s V19 smartphone was scheduled to be launch on March 26, the same day as the launch of Realme Narzo series. However, the company has postponed the launch and we expect it to be launched in April.

Capture stunning selfies all day long.#vivoV19 with 32MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera is coming soon. #PerfectShotPerfectMoment pic.twitter.com/pfj0Uwwoe6 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 19, 2020

The V19 features a total of six cameras— two on the front and four on the back. The front camera setup is confirmed to have 32MP+8MP combination. The Vivo V19 may feature 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 5G smartphones are scheduled to launch in India on March 31, 2020. The devices were launched in China with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 108MP quad-camera setup at the back, HDR10+ certified AMOLED display with 180Hz refresh rate.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

The Mi 10 starts at Yuan 399 (around Rs 40,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model whereas the Mi 10 Pro starts at Yuan 4999 (around Rs 50,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The India pricing of the phone is expected to be higher than the China pricing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd