Smartphones launching next week in India: Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X, Realme 3 Lite and more

Smartphone manufacturers aren’t leaving any stone unturned to grab the customer base in India. They are launching devices in each price range and so, there are multiple smartphone launches each month. Xiaomi and Vivo have launched new devices in the Indian market but it’s just the beginning. The next week of the month is also quite busy as more phones are lined up to launch in the country.

After launching the Mi CC9 in China on July 2, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 7A in India on July 4, 2019, and it is set to launch its flagship device Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 in the Indian market as well. Realme is also bringing its latest flagship Realme X to India alongside a rumoured lite version of the Realme 3 smartphone.

Infinix is also expected to launch a dual camera smartphone in the country next week. Here are the phones that are scheduled to launch in India in the third week of July.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20: Launch on July 17

Xiaomi is celebrating its five year anniversary and it will launch its flagship device Redmi K20 Pro alongside the Redmi K20 in India as part of the celebration. It has announced to launch the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in India on July 17, 2019.

The Redmi K20 Series features a 6.39-inch display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a triple rear camera setup of 48MP+8MP+13MP, a 4,000mAh battery, and a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. The Pro variant is a flagship device with Snapdragon 855 processor and it supports 27W fast charging whereas the non-Pro variant features the Snapdragon 730 chipset and it supports 18W fast charging.

Realme X

Realme unveiled the Realme X in China last month alongside the Realme X Lite (rebranded Realme 3 Pro). The company has announced to unveil the Realme X, its first smartphone to feature a pop-up selfie camera, in India on July 15, 2019.

The Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 710 processor, an in-display fingerprint sensor. It sports a dual rear camera setup of 48MP+5MP and the front camera is a 16MP selfie shooter. Realme X sports a 3,765mAh battery and it runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie.

Realme 3 Lite

According to a well-known tipster, Ishan Agarwal, Realme is most likely to launch a lite version of the Realme 3 in India. As per the leak, the device will be launched alongside the Realme X in India and it is supposed to cost less than the Realme 3.

Infinix dual camera phone

Infinix has launched Hot 7 Pro, Smart 3 Plus and Infinix S4 in India this year and it is preparing for yet another launch. As per a Zee Business report, the company is prepared to launch another Hot series device next week but the date and specifications of the device are not known yet. However, the report claims that the new device from Infinix will be priced under Rs 10,000.