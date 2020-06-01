Samsung Galaxy M11 to OnePlus Z: Phone launches in June 2020

Brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei and others are all gearing up to launch many brand new phones. (Image: Flipkart) Brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei and others are all gearing up to launch many brand new phones. (Image: Flipkart)

Most of us have already accepted that COVID-19 is a disease that we will have to live with for some time. With this realisation, governments across the world are easing restrictions, due to which people are now able to travel once again and purchase all kinds of products — essential or non-essential. This has led many smartphone manufacturers to start launching smartphones once again.

We enlist the top smartphone launches that are set for the month of June. Brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei and others are all gearing up to launch many brand new phones. Check the list.

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11, Galaxy A31: Launch date, specifications, price in India

Samsung will launch two new smartphones under its M-series on June 2. The Galaxy M11 will be the successor to Galaxy M10s that was launched in March. The Galaxy M01, on the other hand, will be a new budget smartphone. Both the devices will be sold exclusively on Flipkart, the e-commerce giant has confirmed.

The Galaxy M11 is expected to be priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The Galaxy M01, on the other hand, is expected to be priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant.

The Galaxy M11 has already been launched in the United Arab Emirates and the same model is said to arrive in India. It sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display and is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor. The device comes with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage capacity. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

It comes with a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP wide-angle sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

Coming to the Galaxy M01, according to the Flipkart teaser listing page, the device will come with a dual camera setup on the back with a 13MP primary sensor. It will sport a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. All of this will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It is being said that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor.

Samsung has not revealed the launch date of its Galaxy A31 smartphone. However, according to a recent report by IANS, the company is also planning to launch its Galaxy A31 smartphone in June.

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro: Launch date, specifications, price in India

Oppo has already launched its Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones in various markets. According to various reports, the company is now looking to bring the devices to India this month. The launch date is yet to be confirmed.

Both the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. One of their key features is that they come with support for 65W fast charging technology.

OnePlus Z: Launch date, specifications, price in India

OnePlus is expected to launch a new smartphone in June or July according to reports. This will not be a flagship product like the OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus 8 Pro. Instead, it will be geared towards the mid-range segment to take on devices like the Samsung Galaxy A51.

Reports are a bit contradictory on this one, some state it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, whereas, others suggest it will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor. One major feature of this smartphone is tipped to be 5G support. The launch date is yet to be confirmed.

Huawei P40 Pro: Launch date, specifications, price in India

Huawei has never shied off of launching its P-series flagship smartphone in India. Similar is the case with the P40 Pro. Reports state that the device is expected to launch in India this month. This will be interesting, considering it will be the first Huawei device to launch in the country without Google services. It will be interesting to see how the public responds to this.

The key feature of this phone will be its rear camera setup, which consists of a 52MP primary sensor, paired with a 40MP cine shooter and an 8MP telephoto lens.

iQOO Z1 5G: Launch date, specifications, price in India

iQOO was among the first few smartphone manufacturers to bring a 5G supported device in India. The company is now looking to launch its iQOO Z1 5G smartphone in the country according to various reports. The device was recently launched in China with features such as the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, a 144Hz display, 5G connectivity, 44W fast charging and more.

Reports suggest the phone will be priced around Rs 25,000 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at around Rs 30,000 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The launch date is yet to be confirmed.

Realme X3: Launch date, specifications, price in India

Realme is expected to bring its Realme X3 smartphone in India this month. The device will feature a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. And will come with support for the company’s own 30W Dart Flash Charge fast charging. The launch date is yet to be confirmed.

