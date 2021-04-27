PharmEasy initiates India’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive; registration is now open

PharmEasy has now announced the biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive in India which aims to vaccinate over 3 crore people via camps and vaccine centers. Individuals, companies, RWAs, Old Age Homes among others can register for vaccines. All Indian adults will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine starting May 1.

The second wave of Covid-19 has hit India hard with a record rise in COVID-19 cases which has surpassed even the worst phase of last year. In light of the current situation, the Indian Government has requested the participation of private companies to speed up the process of vaccination across the country. Starting 1 May 2021, all Indian adults will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.



PharmEasy boasts of a considerable presence across India, with over 80,000 partner retailers, 5,000 doctors and a state-of-the-art pharma supply chain facility. The company has now decided to vaccinate over 3 crore families via 5,000 partner centres, across India in the next few months.

PharmEasy will release the timeline for the start of the vaccination drive, based on the availability of vaccines and guidelines provided by GOI which is set to be announced soon. Once the company procures the doses of the vaccine, it will reach out to registered individuals and assist them with vaccination slots at camps set up in their locality.

Over 50 lakh people and 1200 organisations across India have made a soft commitment to vaccinate themselves and their respective families. “We want to be a vital part of the government’s vaccination drive and help accelerate the process of mass vaccination. Our vaccination drive aims to provide ease of access to vaccination which can help us to achieve herd immunity at the earliest” Dharmil Sheth, Co-founder, PharmEasy said, while commenting on the vaccination drive.

To be eligible to get the vaccination through Pharmeasy camps, you will need to provide relevant details and use the registration link. The company will contact all the registered parties after it gets vaccine supplies which will be provided as per the availability. There will be a room where the vaccine will be administered and people will have to wait for around half an hour in the observation room after getting the shot.