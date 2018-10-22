Paytm Mall Maha Cashback sale: Offers on Apple iPhone X, Galaxy Note 9, Vivo X21 and more

Paytm Mall Maha Cashback Electronics special sale: taking place between October 22 and October 25, the Paytm Mall sale is offering exciting deals, cashback, discounts and more on smartphones.

Paytm Mall Maha Cashback Electronics special sale: Paytm Mall has announced an Electronics Special sale, as part of the second leg of its Maha Cashback sale. The sale begins today, and will run until October 25, while offering exciting deals, cashback, discounts and more. In addition, American Express card holders can avail 10 per cent cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on a minimum purchase of Rs 10,000, while Kotak Credit Card holders can also receive additional cashback benefits of 10 per cent.

Here are some the best deals introduced as part of the Electronics Special edition of Paytm Mall’s Maha Cashback sale.

Patym Mall Maha Cashback sale: Cashback on iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and more

Those seeking to purchase iPhones during the Paytm Mall sale can avail various deals. Shoppers interested in purchasing the iPhone X can avail the phone at discounted rates, alongside cashback benefits of Rs 12,000. While the iPhone X 64GB storage variant can be purchased at Rs 86,300, its 256GB storage variant will be available for Rs 99,850. In addition, users can choose to purchase the iPhone XR with an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000.

The cheapest model from the 2018 iPhone range can be purchased at Rs 76,900 (64GB storage option) and Rs 81,900 (256GB storage option) respectively. Similarly, those interested in purchasing iPhone XS will receive cashback benefits of up to Rs 10,000.

While the iPhone XS 64GB variant will be priced from Rs 98,997, the iPhone’s 256GB and 512GB variants have been priced from Rs 1,12,781 and Rs 1,33,199 respectively. Offers are also available on other iPhones, such as iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone 7/7Plus, iPhone 6S/6S Plus, as well as iPhone SE.

Patym Mall Maha Cashback sale: Galaxy Note 9, Vivo X21, Vivo V11 Pro, Oppo F9 Pro and more

Besides the iPhones, Paytm Mall users can also shop fro Android phones, that will be bundled with exchange benefits and No Cost EMI offers.

Besides the iPhones, Paytm Mall users can also shop for Android phones, that will be bundled with exchange benefits and No Cost EMI offers. For example, consumers can get Rs 5,000 exchange bonus on 128GB storage variant of Galaxy Note 9, priced at Rs 67,990. In addition, the Galaxy J6+ 64GB option, priced at Rs 15,990, will be paired with Rs 1,500 cashback, while the Galaxy J6 (2018) 32GB variant is priced at Rs 12,490,

The Galaxy A6 Plus 64GB option will be available at 21,990 with additional cashback worth Rs 2,000.

Users will receive benefits on the purchase of Vivo flagships as well. Vivo V11 Pro, worth Rs 25,990, can be purchased alongside a Paytm Mall Voucher, that will credit Rs 2,000 cashback on the next Patym Mall purchase.

Vivo X21 will be available for an offer price of Rs 31,990, along with 10 per cent cashback benefits. Meanwhile, Vivo Y83 is priced at Rs 15,990, while Vivo Y81 is available at Rs 13,490.

Among the Oppo devices, Patym Mall will offer discounts to Oppo F9 Pro as well as Oppo A5. The Oppo F9 Pro 64GB storage variant, priced at Rs 23,990, will be available for cashback adding up to Rs 2,400, as well as an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000. In addition, Oppo A5 32GB storage option, priced at Rs 14,990, can be bought at Rs 13,491 after cashback offers.

