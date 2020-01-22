Paytm Maha cashback Republic Day sale: Discount offers on Apple AirPods, smartphones, laptops

During the sale, the company is offering customers a number of cashback deals on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches and more. During the sale, the company is offering customers a number of cashback deals on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches and more.

Amazon and Flipkart recently kicked off their respective Republic Day sales. Now, to not lag behind the two major e-commerce behemoths, Paytm Mall has also started its 7-day Maha cashback Republic Day sale. The sale has been live for some time now and will end on January 23.

During the sale, the company is offering customers a number of cashback deals on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches and more.

The company is also offering users the ability to shop directly from the US via eBay with a flat 40 per cent discount and free shipping.

Apart from this, the e-commerce website is providing customers purchasing Oppo and Vivo branded smartphones an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,500. It is also offering customers up to 12 per cent cashback on refurbished devices. There is up to 12 months no-cost EMI options also available on devices from brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi and Apple.

Amazon and Flipkart are currently running their own respective Republic Day sales, offering huge discounts, EMI schemes and more to customers.

In laptops, the brand is offering 30 per cent cashback on HP, ASUS and Lenovo laptops. Apple AirPods are currently available at Rs 12,905. TVs from LG and Sony are being offered with a cashback of up to Rs 20,000.

Apart from discounts and cashbacks of up to 50 per cent, the company is also running flash sales from 10 am to 3 pm and 5 pm to 10 pm every day.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd