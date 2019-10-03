Paytm Maha Cashback Carnival sale live: Redmi phones starting at Re 1 in ‘Cracker Deals’

Paytm is currently holding its ‘Maha Cashback Carnival’ sale, during which it is offering customers a number of discounts and cashback offers on various categories of products. The sale started on September 29 and will go on till October 6.

During the sale, the company is offering customers ‘Cracker Deals’, in which it will offer huge discounts on mobile phones. Under its ‘Cracker Deals’ Paytm will offer customers Redmi devices for as low as Rs 99 and budget phones for as low as Re 1.

All of these ‘Cracker Deals’ will go live at 6 PM IST and will end at 8 PM IST each day till the sale ends. The company hasn’t revealed which phones will be offered under this scheme. Each day a new set of phones will be discounted, which will be revealed at 6 PM IST daily.

The devices will be sold at their selling price, however, they will be discounted to the above mentioned priced via wallet cashback.

There is a bank cashback offer also in place for customers to make use of. HDFC Bank credit and debit card owners will be offered 10 per cent instant discount on purchases above Rs 5,000.

Other than this, Paytm during its festive season sale is also offering cashbacks on other smartphones. These include Redmi Note 5 at Rs 6,299, Nokia 7.1 at 12,999, Oppo F11 at Rs 16,990 and more.