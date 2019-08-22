Paytm UPI QR codes: Here is how to scan a UPI QR code for payments

If you happen to use Paytm too often for making UPI payments, then the mobile-based payments platform has some good news for you. The company has recently announced that it will now let its users scan any quick response (QR) code. This means that even if you are paying to someone who is not a Paytm user and uses other UPI-based payment platforms such as Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM, etc, you will still be able to pay them by scanning the QR code which is shown on their respective apps.

Paytm was among the first payment platforms in India to introduce payments feature by scanning QR codes. The feature was initially available on the company’s mobile wallets only before it launched the UPI feature in the app. Payment through this method has become very common nowadays as various merchants across the country, regardless of the size of their business, tend to receive quick online payments through the UPI interface. It is considered to be safe as the money is transferred directly from one bank account to another.

Apart from this, it also saves time as people do not require filling different fields such as mobile numbers, bank account numbers, IFSC etc.

So how to make a UPI payment to someone using the QR code on the Paytm app?

Step 1: Open the Paytm app and then click on the Pay option on the top-left blue coloured section of your screen.

Step 2: Once you click the Pay option, the smartphone’s back camera gets opens and the app’s QR code scanner gets activated. Now you will only need to take the phone near the QR code available at the merchant store and scan it. The Paytm app will then automatically detect the QR code.

Step 3: Once the QR code is detected, the Paytm app will take you to the payments page. The app will ask you to enter the amount and choose an option to pay through the UPI-linked bank account.

Step 4: It will then take you to the UPI interface where you will be required to enter your UPI security PIN and click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your payment will get confirmed and the payable amount which was entered in the previous step will get deducted from your linked bank account.

You will also receive an SMS from your bank account confirming the deduction of the amount. Now, all the users must note that they should never share their UPI PIN with anyone else and should carry out the transaction on their own.