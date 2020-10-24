Party speakers you can get under Rs 20,000 for a safe Diwali party at home

Sony MH VC-02 party speaker (Express Photo: Arun Rawal)

There have been several editions to the party speakers segment in recent times. With the Covid-19 vaccine still to come, people find it better to have mini get-togethers at home instead of going to a club to party and risk contracting the virus that has affected millions around the world. If you have a decent living space and want a dedicated party speaker under Rs 20,000 instead of a compact-sized Bluetooth speaker or a soundbar, there are plenty of options available from popular brands that will help you have a safe Diwali party at home. However, one thing you should keep in mind is that these party speakers don’t do justice when you are watching a movie. They are better dedicated to listening to music or playing party numbers whether it’s Bollywood, Punjabi, Dubstep, etc.

Sony MH VC-02

This is one of the most compact party speakers from Sony. It has angled tweeters and a Jet Bass booster. The bass travels and the sound is loud enough. You can plug it into a power source and play. The wireless range is up to 10 metres. There is a blue party light which syncs to the rhythm of the music. You can have Karaoke sessions with it too even though the mic is not included. There are three modes to choose from depending upon the usage. You can control it via Fiestable app and the sound quality improves over Bluetooth because of LDAC technology. There are several buttons at the top. Users can create a party chain also if there are more than one party speaker from Sony. It is priced at Rs 16,999. The price can go down during the Diwali sale. It is available on Flipkart and Sony’s official website.

Panasonic HiFi SC-UA30GW-K

Panasonic is no far behind in the party speaker business. Panasonic makes a more minimalistic approach while designing its party speaker. There is nothing loud there except the music. It offers airquake bass and room-filling sound with four tweeters. It can be set up outside as well without a cord connected to the plug for power. There is just a blue light line illumination which is again taking a classy approach. You can have a Karaoke session or have JukeBox setup with the Juke App. It is currently available for Rs 15,199 on Amazon.

Sony MHC V-13

This is one of the most recent offerings from Sony in the party speaker segment. The main advantage over its predecessor is the multi-coloured lights that can set the mood for the party. It can also be controlled with the help of Fiestable app and enhanced sound quality via LDAC technology over Bluetooth. It is available on Amazon and Sony’s official website for Rs 16,999.

JBL Party Box 100 Portable

You can’t really ignore JBL in this segment. The brand is known for its thumping bass whether it is a Bluetooth speaker, earphones or soundbars. The main advantage it has over Sony is that it can deliver up to 12 hours of playtime after a full charge and you don’t always need a cable to power it on making it a better companion for partying in the backyard, terrace etc. The RGB-lighting makes it all the more interesting. Like many on the list, it has a 10 metre range. There are not many controls on the top though. It is currently available for Rs 19,999 on Flipkart.

LG XBOOM OL45 (Source: LG XBOOM OL45 (Source: Amazon India

LG XBOOM OL45

LG XBOOM looks a lot different in design and size than the other speakers on the list. There are old school connectivity options as well including DVD, CD. The size of the speaker is compact but still loud. It has multi-colour lighting, Karaoke star and TV sound sync. The lights also sync with the music to give a better party vibe. It is currently available for Rs 13,999 on Amazon and Flipkart.

