Oppo, vivo and Xiaomi phone users can now quickly share files: Here’s how

This service will not require an internet connection, instead, it will use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for fast pairing and then use a peer to peer Wi-Fi connection for the data transfer. This service will not require an internet connection, instead, it will use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for fast pairing and then use a peer to peer Wi-Fi connection for the data transfer.

Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have joined hands to launch a competitor to Apple’s AirDrop. All of the said companies have announced their Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance, which will now allow their devices to have fast wireless file sharing capabilities.

Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo users with the launch of this service will be able to share files, images, videos, music and documents with each other, in a similar manner to how AirDrop works.

This service will not require an internet connection, instead, it will use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for fast pairing and then use a peer to peer Wi-Fi connection for the data transfer.

The companies are claiming to expect transfer speeds of around 20MB/s. That too while the users being able to use the Wi-Fi connection for internet.

How to use the Peer to Peer service

* First the users will have to turn on their Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and the file transferring function.

* To turn on their file transferring function, users need to open their devices quick settings by swiping down on the home screen and press the Share button.

* The user receiving the files should also do the same.

* Once done, they need to select the files they want to share after which they can press continue, which will prompt the receiver asking for a confirmation.

* After the receiver confirms, both the devices will start the transfer.

The service is currently being made available to users running Google’s Android 10 operating system. However, as of now, the service is not live on all Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi smartphones, as the company is slowly rolling it out globally. To recall, the service was originally being tested in China and is now available on all supported Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi smartphones in China.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd