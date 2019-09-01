Oppo Reno 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: What’s the difference?

Oppo recently launched the Oppo Reno2 series in India comprised of Reno2, Reno2Z, and Reno2F. The most premium of the lot is the Reno 2, however, it is not a successor to the original Reno device, but an affordable variant. The device holds a number of similarities with Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 smartphone and that call for the comparison of the two.

Both the devices are powered by Snapdragon 730 series processors and sport a 48MP primary camera at the back. Even the looks of the two phones are nothing less than premium. Here is a comparison between the Oppo Reno2 and the Xiaomi Redmi K20.

Oppo Reno 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: Price

In terms of price, Redmi K20 is a lot cheaper than Reno 2. While the price of Redmi K20 starts at Rs 21,999 for the base 6GB/64GB model and costs Rs 23,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, the Oppo Reno 2 is priced at Rs 36,990 for the lone storage model of 8GB/256GB.

Oppo Reno 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: Design

In terms of design, Oppo Reno 2 and Xiaomi Redmi K20 go toe-to-toe in competition. Both the devices have a glass back, which not only looks stylish but also give a comfortable grip.

The Reno 2 sports a premium looking clean glass back with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The camera sensors form a vertical line and are placed inside the back without so much as a hint of the bulge. There is a ceramic dot at the back to save the lenses from scratches when placed on a flat surface. The area around Oppo and Reno branding at the back gives off really cool lighting effect.

The Redmi K20 sports one of the best uses of gradient coloured back in a smartphone. The unique flamed texture back really forces you to ditch the back cover and show off the design. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back to save it from scratches.

Both the devices carry a pop-up selfie camera, however, Reno 2 has the unique shark-fin shaped pop-up mechanism, which is a breath of fresh air compared to the other pop-up mechanisms. So, Reno 2 takes a slight lead over the Redmi K20 in terms of design, but if you look at the practicality of the two rising selfie cameras, it doesn’t make that much of a difference.

Oppo Reno 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: Display

Oppo Reno2 features a 6.55-inch full-screen Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400×1080 pixels resolution, and 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch full-screen HDR AMOLED display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 91.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Both the devices carry an in-display fingerprint sensor, however, while the Reno 2 sports Gorilla Glass 6 screen protection, the Redmi K20 has Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The contrast ratio of Reno2 is 10,00,000:1 and produces typical 500nits of brightness, Redmi K20 has a contrast ratio of 60,000:1 and produces typical 430nits of brightness. Overall, the display of the Reno 2 is better than the Redmi K20 on paper.

Oppo Reno 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: Camera

Oppo Reno 2 features a quad-camera setup at the back carrying a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS clubbed with a 13MP telephoto lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone supports 5x Hybrid Zoom and 20x Digital Zoom.

The Redmi K20 also features a triple rear camera setup where the primary sensor is the same 48MP Sony IMX586 lens and the ultrawide sensor is a 13MP lens with 124.8-degree field of view. The other sensors on the phone is an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom.

So, on paper, the Reno 2 offers much more than the Xiaomi Redmi K20 in terms of rear cameras. On the front, the Oppo Reno2 sports a 16MP selfie shooter while the front camera on the Redmi K20 is a 20MP selfie shooter.

Oppo Reno 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: Processor and UI

Both the Reno 2 and Redmi K20 are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor whereas the Redmi K20 is powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor. Both the chipset are based on 8nm process, carry the same Adreno 618 GPU, and sport the core configuration, however, the 730G integrates Qualcomm’s ‘Snapdragon Elite Gaming’ feature that gives better overall gaming experience.

So, while both the chipset performs almost equally, the Snapdragon 730G has an edge if you are a hardware core mobile gamer The Oppo Reno 2 runs ColorOS based on Android 9 Pie and the Redmi K20 runs MIUI based on Android 9 Pie.

Oppo Reno 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: Battery and more

The Reno 2 features a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge via USB Type-C. The Redmi K20 also sports a 4,000mAh battery but the fast charging support on the Xiaomi device is limited to 18W.

Both the devices sport a 3.5mm audio jack. The Reno2 features Dolby Atmos Sound, which is absent in the Redmi K20.

Oppo Reno 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: Conclusion

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 is no doubt a high-performing smartphone, as we’ve noted in our review. However, on paper, the Oppo Reno 2 trumps the Redmi K20 in almost every department but, at the same time, Reno 2 costs a lot more than the Xiaomi phone.

If you want a smartphone around Rs 20,000, the Redmi K20 is the device to go for but if you want something extra at an extra cost, Reno 2 could be your choice. However, since we are yet to examine the performance of Oppo Reno 2 in real life, we’d suggest you waiting for our Reno 2 review before making the final choice.