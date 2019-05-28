Oppo Reno vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: A comparison of the new flagships

Oppo Reno vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro Price, Specifications and Features: Oppo has launched its latest Reno series in India, while Xiaomi also announced its new Redmi K20 Pro smartphone in China. Both the devices come with flagship grade specifications and will take on the recently launched OnePlus 7 Pro. All three have a pop-up style camera and sport an edge-to-edge display.

Advertising

OnePlus 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro and Oppo Reno are all powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor as well, which is the latest flagship processor from the company. Here’s how all of these devices compare to each other in terms of specifications, and prices.

Oppo Reno vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Price

Oppo has launched both the normal and the 10x zoom variants of its Reno series in India. Oppo Reno is priced at Rs 32,990 and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is priced at 39,990 for 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant and Rs 49,990 for the 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant.

Redmi K20 Pro is currently not available in India, however, the company is expected to launch the device in the country soon. It is available in four RAM/internal storage options: 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage priced at Yuan 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,200), Yuan 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,200), Yuan 2,799 (approximately Rs 28,200) and Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,200), respectively.

Advertising

OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 52,999 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Oppo Reno vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Design

Oppo Reno sports a glass and metal sandwich body design. The screen has no notch and extremely thin bezels on the sides. It is the only device currently available in the market to sport what the company calls as “shark fin” design for the motorised pop-up selfie camera module. The device sports a shiny gradient effect on the back along with a triple camera setup, which has no bumps. It has a ceramic dot on the back for the device’s camera lenses to stay protected. It does not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, but it does come with a USB Type-C pair of headphones.

Redmi K20 Pro has a glass and metal body with a 3D gradient design. Just like the Reno, K20 Pro it also has a full-screen display with minimal bezels thanks to the pop-up selfie camera. The device comes with an 8-layer graphite stereo cooling technology, which uses a double-sided three-dimensional heat dissipation structure. It is the only device on the list to sport a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus 7 Pro is the company’s first ever smartphone to feature a triple camera setup on the back, a pop-up selfie camera and a full-screen 2K curved display. It is curved from both the left and the right edges, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S series of smartphones. The device features a gradient colour paint job on the back and features a seven-layered liquid cooling system inside of it. Just like the Oppo Reno this also doesn’t come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Oppo Reno vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Display

Oppo Reno sports a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 93.1 per cent screen to body ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor that works on the compensated projection solution. The company claims that the device’s display is covered with a new AMOLED Luminescent materials, which reduce power consumption by 8 per cent. The display comes with TUV Rheinland eye protection certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The company claims that the display comes with 600 nits of brightness and DC dimming technology. It features a 7th generation in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

OnePlus 7 Pro sports a curved 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Just like the other two smartphones, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor. But OnePlus is the only phone offering a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Oppo Reno vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Processor, RAM and internal storage

All of the devices are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. This means on paper all of these will have similar performance levels, though each company has done its own software tweaks for performance enhancement. Redmi K20 Pro for instance has Game Turbo 2.0 mode, which the company claims enhances click sensitivity. On the display side, it also brightens the screen to ensure that users can see clearly even when the parts of the game are darker.

Oppo Reno has been made available in two RAM/internal storage variant: 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage. The Redmi K20 Pro comes in four RAM/internal storage variants: 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. Lastly, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes in 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and a 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Oppo Reno vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Front camera

Both the Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro feature a similar style of a motorised pop-up selfie camera, whereas, the Oppo Reno features a Shark Fin style motorised pop-up selfie camera. Oppo Reno and OnePlus 7 Pro both sport a 16MP sensor for taking selfies, whereas the Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 20MP sensor.

Oppo Reno vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Back cameras

Oppo Reno base variant comes with dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom variant sports a triple camera setup with 48MP + 8MP + 13MP sensors. Redmi K20 Pro also comes with a triple camera at the back. The setup includes a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP sensor and a 13MP sensor. OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 48MP + 8MP + 16MP triple camera setup on the back.

Oppo Reno vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Battery

Oppo Reno standard edition is backed by a 3,700mAh battery, whereas, the Reno 10x Zoom variant is backed by a 4,065mAh battery. Both the devices come with support for the company’s proprietary VOOC 3.0 fast charge technology.

The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 4000mAh non-removable battery with support for 27W fast charging. The OnePlus 7 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30 fast charging technology.

Advertising

Oppo Reno vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Software

Coming to software, all of the devices on this list run Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system. However, they use their own skins on top of the operating system to differentiate their smartphones. Oppo uses their own ColorOS 6.0 skin, Redmi utilises Xiaomi’s MIUI 10 skin and OnePlus uses their near-stock OxygenOS 9.5 skin.