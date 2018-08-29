Realme 2 vs Oppo Realme 1: What has changed?

The Realme 2 has undergone some drastic changes compared to its predecessor, Oppo Realme 1. But are all those changes for the better? The Realme 2 has undergone some drastic changes compared to its predecessor, Oppo Realme 1. But are all those changes for the better?

Realme 2 has finally been launched in India today starting at Rs 8,990. The Realme 2 has undergone some drastic changes compared to its predecessor, Oppo Realme 1. It has also gotten rid of Oppo branding this time around. Realme 2, much like its predecessor, falls under the affordable segment. In fact, the Realme 1 still continues to be among our list of top budget phones under 10,000 and Rs 15,000 in the Indian market. We take a look at what Realme 2 brings to the table and how it compares with Oppo Realme 1.

Realme 2 vs Oppo Realme 1: Display

One of the major changes is the screen. Realme 2 offers a notch display that results in a complete makeover. What’s more, it also results in slimmer bezels and more real estate to consume some extra content on the screen. Realme 2 sports 6.2-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, making up for 88.80% screen-to-body ratio. This may seem like a significant jump over its predecessor, the Realme 1. But hold your horses!

Oppo Realme 1 seems more like a phone with minimum compromises, except for some minor tidbits here and there. But it still sports a Full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels stretched across a 6-inch panel, and if we compare display specifications of both the models, Realme 2 seems obviously inferior on paper because of significantly lower pixel density (ppi count)

Realme 2 vs Oppo Realme 1: Processing Hardware

Another obvious change can be observed in terms of their processing hardware. Realme 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. Oppo Realme 1 on the other hand, gets its grunts from a more powerful MediaTek Helio P60 SoC clocked at 2GHz. The kind of processing power derived from Mediatek Helio P60 SoC is close to a Snapdragon 636 SoC. The processing hardware on the Realme 2 certainly cannot be termed as an upgrade.

Realme 2 has two variants: 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage. Meanwhile, Oppo Realme 1 has an additional 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. Oppo Realme 1 successor has certainly disappointed by not bringing a higher RAM and storage variant this time around.

Realme 2 vs Oppo Realme 1: Camera

Realme 2’s camera seems like an obvious improvement over the Realme 1. Realme 2 features 13MP (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4) dual rear sensors unlike a single 13MP (f/2.2) camera on its predecessor. Up front, Realme 2 houses an 8MP (f/2.2) shooter for selfies and video calls similar to Oppo Realme 1. Going by the specs, the rear camera is expected to perform better this time around.

Realme 2 vs Oppo Realme 1: Battery

Realme 2’s battery capacity has undergone a significant jump to 4,230mAh battery from 3,410mAh on the Realme 1. We found during our Oppo Realme 1 review that it can easily last a day with moderate to heavy usage. Unless you play games for hours and hours on your phone, the battery should not be much of a concern. Now that Realme 2 gets a bigger battery, we are expecting an even better battery backup

Realme 2 vs Oppo Realme 1: Other changes

Another big differentiator being, Realme 2 now offers a fingerprint reader on the back. Realme 1 lacked a fingerprint reader and instead, remained solely dependent on Face Unlock. Of course, it was surprising to see given the fact that face unlock mechanism is not always practical and it seems to works efficiently only in good lighting conditions. The fingerprint scanner is a welcome addition in the Realme 2.

For more in-depth information about Realme 2, stay tuned for our detailed review. Till then you can read our first impressions here.

